Rising Star Pranav Ghatraju on Success and Balancing Tabla and Professional Career at 26

BOSTON–By day, Pranav Ghatraju is a hard-working biomedical engineer, serving as New Product Development Engineer at Entegris. At night and on the weekends, he celebrates and honors his culture through the beats of his Tabla.

“Whatever I do is because it makes me, me,” says Mr. Ghatraju, who will be honored with the “Rising Star” award at the annual New England Choice Awards at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, on Oct. 29. “I play Tabla because it has been part of my life for 20+ years and the last thing I can do is give up on it because life gets busy.”

At 26, Mr. Ghatraju is recognized for sharing his remarkable talent on the popular Indian instrument tabla with the next generation of young Americans and inspiring them to not only learn the instrument but appreciate Indian classical music as well.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, he talks about his passion, routine and his balanced lifestyle. To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Mr. Ghatraju studied Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Illinois where he received his Bachelor of Science degree. Below is a brief Q/A with him:

INDIA New England News: Who has influenced you most in your personal and professional life?

Pranav Ghatraju: My mother. She does it all. Running the house, teaching and performing Bharatanatyam, being a working professional (she recently finished a second masters). She taught me that you are what you put your attention to and if something truly matters in your life, you will always find a way to get it done.

INE: How do you define success and the three key ingredients of success?

PG: For me success is getting to a point where you can on your terms. That means working on projects that bring you fulfillment.

My three ingredients for success are: 1. Discipline 2. Humility, and 3. Grit.

INE: Your two favorite books?

PG: 1. So Good They Can’t Ignore You – Cal Newport; and 2. Laws of Human Nature – Robert Greene.

INE: Your two favorite quotes or sayings?

PG: “The best time to plant a tree was 30 years ago. The second-best time is now.” – Chinese proverb.

“You cannot always oblige. But you can always speak obligingly.” – Satya Sai Baba

INE: Your hobby?

PG: When I’m not working or practicing tabla, I like to work out, read books, go for long walks.

INE: Your passion?

PG: Being of use to people in whatever capacity. Whether it is as a good friend, teacher or just human being. Being ready to help anyone who needs my help.

INE: Why you do what you do?

PG: Whatever I do is because it makes me, me. I play Tabla because it has been part of my life for 20+ years and the last thing I can do is give up on it because life gets busy. As we grow up whatever we do in our childhood slowly dies out and I’ve seen so many of my elders regret not keeping in touch with it. That’s why learning from them I don’t want to be in that situation and put in my best every day to show up and keep in touch with the instrument.

My tabla journey has also taught me many other lessons apart from learning the instrument. It’s taught me how to be valuable to others, how to conduct myself, how to focus and so much more.

I continue to play out of respect for the gurus who have taught me as well as for the instrument for blessing me with so many opportunities I otherwise wouldn’t have had.

INE: Which non-profits are you involved with and why?

PG: LASA foundation, Vision-Aid. These both are NFP that I have been involved since a young age and I identify with their mission.

INE: If you get a second chance, what will you chose as your new career and why?

PG: I am still young, not too late to switch it up but Tabla will always be there.

INE: Your favorite Bollywood and Hollywood actors and actresses?

PG: Ho llywood: Matt Damon, Tom Cruise; Bollywood: Madhuri Dixit

INE: Your all-time favorite songs?

PG: Taal se taal Mila from Taal.