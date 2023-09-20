Rishi Nandi Joins Sasaki as New Associate Principal Architect

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Rishi Nandi, AIA, LEED AP, is joining Sasaki as an associate principal in architecture to lead the firm’s science and technology practice. A licensed architect, Nandi brings over 20 years of experience conducting research space planning for academic institutions and creating built work for both institutional and commercial clients.

Nandi’s project expertise in science and technology spans across commercial and academic sectors from planning through implementation. In his work, Nandi makes highly technical spaces that meet stakeholder needs, facilitate research, and that people want to work in. He brings unparalleled experience with complex technical buildings and understands how they relate to the campus as a whole.

Nandi’s experience and research contributes to a holistic understanding of client needs, from the regulatory climate, deferred maintenance, and financial risk exposure, to workplace amenities that draw employees in and integrate research facilities comfortably into the communities they serve, to operational needs in the long-term life of the building. He is committed to mitigating the environmental impacts of intensive research facilities.

Nandi has worked on buildings for academic institutions including Harvard University, MIT, and Northeastern University; planning studies for Syracuse, Columbia, and Northeastern Universities; and commercial laboratories for clients including MITIMCo and BXP.

At Sasaki, Nandi will lead the firm’s science and technology practice across the project lifecycle from space utilization and optimization, to programming and conceptual analysis, to the design and implementation of buildings and interior environments. He will work collaboratively as part of Sasaki’s integrated design teams across sectors, providing technical expertise and design leadership. He will also work alongside Sasaki’s data science team to develop proprietary design tools for contemporary research environments.

“Sasaki’s culture of research and deep institutional knowledge puts the firm in a unique position to answer the complex issues our clients are facing today,” says Nandi. “You really need to have an integrated practice model like Sasaki in order to deliver a product that meets a research client’s needs. It’s a fascinating time to be designing for science and tech, and I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and get started.”

“I am delighted that Rishi has joined Sasaki,” says Sasaki principal interior designer Elizabeth von Goeler. “He has the whole-lifecycle understanding of science buildings that lets him relate to stakeholder needs in a meaningful way to come up with the best possible answer.