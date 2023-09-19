Bollywood Roundup: Aashika Bhatia, Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee, and more…

- Advertisement -

Aashika Bhatia opens up on working more in Bollywood

Mumbai– Actress Aashika Bhatia, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s 2015 box-office hit ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, recently opened up about her plans to do more work in Bollywood.

Speaking about the same, Aashika shares about how the character offered to her matters: “I focus on portraying my talent. I will do films where I get to play a strong character. I would love to play a character based on my personality.”

Answering if she feels the pressure after being part of a blockbuster like ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, the actress confidently replies: “I don’t think that working on a film like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo has added a pressure on me to do better things. But it has surely motivated me to do more such projects and I think that’s nice.”

Aashika also revealed about her openness to working in web-series which appear to be the order of the day: “I like to watch crime thriller series and horror series as well. I would like to play a strong character where I can show my acting skills.”

Vicky’s core childhood memory of visiting jagraatas became bedrock of Bhajan Kumar

Mumbai– Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘The Great Indian Family’, has shared that he has visited a lot of jagraatas in his childhood, courtesy his mother. These visits which became a part of his core memory have shaped his performance as a live devotional song performer – Bhajan Kumar in the film.

Talking to IANS, the ‘Masaan’ actor said: “My mom has taken me to a lot of jagraatas aur Mata ki Chowki, and the kind of performers these events have, it’s a different world altogether. You have the devotional songs, but there’s also a kind masti in these performances, and a Bollywood touch as well. These performers too have their own stardom.”

He further mentioned: “I revisited my childhood and drew from my experience to sketch this character of Bhajan Kumar and also saw a few videos to render a modern touch to the character as he is very social media driven.”

The first song ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja’ from the film was released a few days back and the visuals pretty much define the character of Bhajan Kumar.

Meanwhile, in the film, Vicky plays the character of a devotional singer, who undergoes an existential crisis as he finds out that he was born a Muslim but raised as a Hindu in his current family who are devout followers of Hindu religion. After the discovery, his own family and others turn up against him. How Bhajan Kumar, battles the odds forms the crux of the story.

‘The Great Indian Family’, produced by YRF, is all set to bow in cinemas on September 22.

Manoj Bajpayee announces shooting of new film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai–Actor Manoj Bajpayee, on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, has announced the beginning of his new film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’, which according to him marks his first time as both an actor and producer simultaneously.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor, shared a side by side picture of Lord Ganesha with one of his own crew with the actor donning tilak, and marking the start of his film.

He wrote: “Today marks the first day of my film “BHAIYYAJI” as both an actor and producer at Aurega Studios ( @AuregaStudios). I’m working alongside @apoorvkarki88, @VikramKhakhar, #ShabanaRazaBajpayee.”

Announcing the production houses and financers, who will be helping him out on his venture, he added: “I will also be getting super strong support from @vinodbhanu& #KamleshBhanushali at @BSL_Films , as well as @iamsameksha and @OswalShaelat #SSOProductions.”

The ‘1971’ actor concluded by declaring the start of his shooting and beseeching the audiences for their support and blessings: “Filming begins for #BhaiyyaJi. Your blessings mean everything as we embark on this journey. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Manoj Bajpayee is geared up for a plethora of projects like ‘Despatch’ which is currently going through the post-production phase.

The actor is also currently shooting for his classic action-spy-thriller series ‘The Family Man’ Season 3, which will release at an unknown date and the soon to come series ‘Soup’ which has finished filming and is going through post-production.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Sharvari visits ancestral home, Morgaon Ashtavinayaka temple

Mumbai– Actress Sharvari, who is currently busy shooting for Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Veda’, on Tuesday, took to her social media to share pictures from her visit to her ancestral home in Morgaon.

She also visited the temple in Morgaon which is the starting and ending point of a pilgrimage of eight revered Ganesha temples called Ashtavinayaka.

The actress looked ethereal as she donned a traditional attire. She makes it a point to go to her ancestral home during the Ganpati festival, with her family.

This year, she along with her family experienced a remarkable blessing in the form of a small Ganpati that naturally formed on a 15-year-old Mandar tree in her house. The bark of the Mandar tree had features of Ganpati intricately shaped, and the family was surprised to discover this.

Sharvari wrote in the caption: “Ganapati Bappa Moryaaaaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi – Our Bappa this year is a Mandar Ganesha. This rare idol naturally took the shape of Lord Ganesha on our Mandar tree that is at least more than 15 years old. May Bappa bless us all with love and happiness all year long”.

They adorned the Ganpati with sindoor, and will do a puja to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharvari, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, will be seen doing some high octane action scenes in ‘Veda’.

Ahead of wedding, Parineeti extends her wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to tie-the-knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, has extended her wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Parineeti took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday morning and shared a portrait of Lord Ganesh, which had: “Ganpati Bappa Morya” written on it.

The prep for Parineeti’s wedding is in full swing.

A video of her Mumbai apartment went viral as the lights were lit ahead of her celebrations. Videos and pictures of Raghav’s residence all decorated went viral too. His house is being decked up for pre-wedding rituals like Ardas and Kirtan.

It was earlier this year, when Parineeti and Raghav got engaged, which saw personalities such as Priyanka Chopra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in attendance.

According to reports, ahead of the wedding the bride and groom are set to host a cricket match, pitting the Chopra family against the Chadha family.

Recently, a picture of their wedding reception card went viral. The two are set to get married in Udaipur on September 24. (IANS)