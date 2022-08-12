Reminder: Deadline to Nominate for 20 Under 20 Awards is Aug. 15, 2022

- Advertisement -

WALTHAM, MA—INDIA New England News, one of the nation’s largest Indian-American news and video magazines serving the South Asian community, announced that deadline to nominate for its prestigious 20 Under 20 Awards is Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Nominations may come from anyone: parents, teachers, friends or other students; and self-nominations are okay. Nominees must be from six New England states. Award winners will be selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, athletic involvement, entrepreneurship, involvement in the community, volunteerism or skills in writing or the arts.

The deadline to enter nominations is Aug. 15, 2022. Nominees must be under 20 years of age as of Aug. 15, 2022. Twenty winners will be recognized in a special section of INDIA New England.

To nominate, please click here