Reigniting travel recovery efforts in India and South Africa

New Delhi– The emotion and spirit of adventure, is a sentiment unique to every individual. For some, adventure may mean jumping off the highest commercial bungee in the world at Bloukrans Bridge or going shark-cage diving in KwaZulu-Natal, whereas for another it could be the thrill of a scenic road trip across the stunning Garden Route or a night of stargazing in beautiful Knysna. To still some, it could be about discovering the origin of humans by exploring the cradle of mankind, interacting with indigenous tribes like the Zulus and learning about their culture or retracing Nelson Mandela’s life journey.

Well-timed with the easing of international travel restrictions in India, the “More & More” campaign is expected to increase summer outbound traffic to South Africa and contribute to the recovery of tourism sectors in both countries.

Localised for Indian audiences, the campaign aims to highlight the variety and diversity of experiences that South Africa has to offer, ranging from 3000 plus adventure activities to exciting culinary experiences and more, across its nine provinces. The campaign is crafted to speak to every type of traveller, including millennials, families, solo explorers, active lifestyle seekers and couples.

South African Tourism, Hub Head — Middle East, India and South-East Asia, Neliswa Nkani said, “Having a constant finger on the pulse of Indian travellers has made us sure of one thing — when on vacation, they want to experience it all! They could be wine connoisseurs one day, and history buffs the next. South Africa is a perfect match since we offer the best of the world in one place. From shark-cage diving and glamping to serene wellness retreats, we want Indian thrill-seekers to keep coming back for More & More.”

Prior to the pandemic, India was the eighth largest international market for South African tourism. India remains a core market for South African tourism globally and holds much promise in the coming years, especially given that Indian travellers are the international largest consumers of adventure in South Africa.

“As we re-initiate marketing efforts, we look forward to working more closely with our partners in India and South Africa, towards sustained growth and collaborative recovery,” she continued.

The More & More campaign will be supplemented by robust travel trade engagement in the coming months, starting with South African tourism’s first physical annual roadshow post-pandemic in March 2022. The tourism board will also participate in SATTE 2022 this year, as part of these recovery efforts. (IANS)