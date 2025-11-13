Ravi Basrur Describes First Original Score Album “Titan” as a Deeply Personal Creative Experiment

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Composer Ravi Basrur, known for his powerful work in major Indian blockbusters, has released his first-ever standalone original score album titled “Ravi Basrur’s TITAN.” The project marks a new milestone in his career, one he describes as deeply personal and creatively liberating.

Speaking about the album, Basrur said he wanted to craft a soundscape that would allow listeners to create their own imagery. “With TITAN, I wanted to create a soundscape that allows listeners to paint their own visuals,” he said. “It’s a very personal experiment — to express stories and emotions purely through sound, without the boundaries of a screenplay.”

Basrur said the concept for TITAN emerged during the COVID-19 lockdown, a period he called creatively transformative. “The idea was born during the lockdown, when silence felt louder than anything else. I wanted to fill that silence with energy, hope, and introspection.”

The album opens with “Every End Is a Beginning,” followed by the high-energy track “Roar of Tornado.” Both pieces, released on Ravi Basrur Entertainment’s YouTube channel, have already received a strong response from listeners. Two additional compositions — “Behind the Darkness” and “Gangsta” — are expected to be released soon.

Basrur has earned acclaim for his work on films such as “KGF,” “Salaar,” “Singham Again,” “Marco,” and “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” He is now preparing to make his debut in Tamil cinema as the music director for actor Arjun’s upcoming film, tentatively titled “AGS 28.”

The project, produced by AGS Entertainment and directed by first-time filmmaker Subhash K. Raj, began shooting in August. The cast includes Abhirami, Preity Mukhundhan, Vivek Prasanna, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pawan, Dileepan, Vinod Sagar, and Bala Hasan R, among others. (Source: IANS)