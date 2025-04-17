Rahul Gandhi to Visit U.S. for Two-Day Trip Starting April 21 Amid Ongoing Legal Scrutiny

New Delhi— Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on a two-day visit to the United States from April 21 to 22, where he will speak and engage with students and faculty at Brown University in Rhode Island. The visit comes at a politically sensitive time, as the Gandhi-Vadra family faces intensifying scrutiny from Indian authorities over alleged financial irregularities.

Congress’ media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, announced the visit in a post on X, stating, “Former Congress President Mr. Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Brown University, in Rhode Island, United States, on the 21st and 22nd of April. He will be giving a talk and interacting with faculty members and students.”

Before his appearance at the Ivy League university, Gandhi is expected to meet with members of the Indian diaspora and representatives of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), according to Khera.

Gandhi’s U.S. visit comes just days before a special Delhi court is scheduled to hear a case linked to the National Herald newspaper on April 25. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint naming senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Sam Pitroda in connection with an alleged money laundering scheme involving Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of the National Herald. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, who together hold over 75% of AJL’s shares, are listed as accused numbers one and two in the ED’s chargesheet.

Meanwhile, Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law and husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is also under ED investigation in a separate money laundering case tied to a land deal in Gurugram, Haryana.

Congress leaders have condemned the investigations, accusing the ruling government of using investigative agencies for political vendetta. Nationwide protests have been staged by party workers in response to the ED’s actions.

Rahul Gandhi’s overseas visits have previously sparked controversy. During a trip to the U.S. last September—his first after becoming Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha—he faced criticism from the BJP for remarks perceived as critical of India’s internal affairs. Speaking at an event in Herndon, Virginia, he claimed that religious freedoms were under threat in India, referencing the challenges faced by minority communities. He also criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a separate address in Texas.

More recently, during the Budget session of Parliament, Gandhi alleged that he was routinely denied a chance to speak in the Lok Sabha, stating that his microphone was turned off whenever he attempted to raise key issues.

As Rahul Gandhi prepares for his upcoming U.S. engagement, political observers will be watching closely to see whether the trip becomes another flashpoint in India’s already charged political atmosphere. (Source: IANS)