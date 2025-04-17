Infosys Adds 6,388 Employees in FY25, Headcount Rises for Third Straight Quarter

Mumbai— IT services giant Infosys reported a net addition of 6,388 employees in FY25, bringing its total workforce to 323,578, up from 317,240 at the end of the previous fiscal year. This marks the third consecutive quarter of headcount growth for the company, signaling a gradual rebound in hiring activity.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25 alone, Infosys added 199 employees, following additions of 5,591 in Q3 and 2,456 in Q2. The company, which had previously slowed down hiring, has now resumed recruitment across various levels, including plans to onboard between 15,000 and 20,000 fresh graduates in FY26.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh addressed recent reports of trainee layoffs, confirming that approximately 400 entry-level employees were released from its Mysuru campus after failing internal evaluation tests three times. The affected trainees were part of a cohort of 800 who joined in October 2024.

“We have a rigorous way to test individuals, which has been the same for over 20 years,” Parekh said during the company’s post-earnings press conference.

Employee attrition rose slightly in the March quarter, climbing to 14.1 percent from 13.7 percent in Q3.

The company also disclosed that CEO Salil Parekh received employee stock options worth nearly ₹50 crore for FY25. The stock grants are performance-based and awarded under various schemes, including equity-linked and ESG-linked Restricted Stock Units (RSUs).

Despite headcount growth, Infosys reported an 11.7 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter. Net profit for the March 2025 quarter stood at ₹7,033 crore, down from ₹7,969 crore in the same period last year.

However, revenue showed strong growth, increasing nearly 8 percent year-over-year to ₹40,925 crore, compared to ₹37,923 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

The mixed financial performance comes amid a shifting global demand environment, with Infosys focusing on workforce stabilization and operational efficiency as it prepares for the next phase of growth. (Source: IANS)