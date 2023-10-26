Raftaar’s ‘12th Fail’ song ‘Restart’ is an anthemic, motivational track

New Delhi– Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film ‘12th Fail’, marking its spirit of ultimate determination, has released its latest track ‘Restart’ sung by the rapper Raftaar. The song is a hardened motivational track which inspires you to restart and rewrite your story until it is what you want it to be.

The music is a very boisterous and dramatic mix, cleverly infusing rock riffs with gangsta rap and electronic. Anthemic, power driven, ‘Restart’ is the ultimate motivational rap rock song which is heavily driven by groove, rhythm and a very ‘natural’ feel.

The lyrics may be pure motivation but they are nothing without the background music and Raftaar’s passionate edge driven delivery which is also mixed with occasional bits of singing.

The video features various clips from the film while intercutting with the song’s production and its studio rendition. The music video is very bleak and shows a very realistic depiction of just how intense UPSC preparations can be, as well as the depression of failure which drives a person into the ground.

‘Restart’ is precisely based on the saying ‘Get back up on that horse’. Sounds very cliche but that is what the theme is, and the intense and raw delivery drives home that statement.

The production in comparison to the film’s previous track ‘Bolo Na’ is a lot more raw. While ‘Bolo Na’ had a very open sound design, ‘Restart’ does the opposite featuring a much more closed off sound design giving much constriction to the instruments.

However, this raw sound goes hand in hand with its theme and music and as such makes it a very good creative choice. A raw sound design means a less polished sound, high levels of polishing add greater glamour to the track while raw and subdued sound design adds greater authenticity.

‘12th Fail’ is based on a true story that draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it dives into something more than just the exam preparations.

The movie apart from the preparation struggles also explores the many personal problems that aspiring students face in both their houses as well as in their personal relationships during exam studies. This causes a lot of emotional problems for the students who more often than not end up quitting, or enter massive depression.

A story of resilience and perseverance, ‘12th Fail’ is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and stars Vikrant Massey, Perry Chabra, Sam Mohan, Palak Lalwani, Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi, Harish Khanna, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

The movie is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. (IANS)