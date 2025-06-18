Simran Choudhary Dedicates ‘Saiyyan Na Maane’ to Every Girl Who’s Felt Unheard

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Music composer and singer Simran Choudhary has released her latest track, Saiyyan Na Maane, a bold and emotional anthem dedicated to every girl who has ever felt ignored, unheard, or sidelined.

Described as a vibrant fusion of sass, soul, and storytelling, the song blends nostalgic folk rhythms with a modern pop aesthetic. Simran — who writes, composes, and stars in her own music videos — continues to assert her creative independence, placing herself at the center of her artistic journey.

“We’ve all had that one person who just won’t listen, no matter how loud you love them,” Simran said. “This song is my way of saying, ‘Fine, don’t listen’—but I’ll still have the last word. And I’ll sing it.”

Known for viral hits like Aje Na Jaa and Reh le Mere Kol, Simran is carving out a unique space in the music world — blending Indian roots with a globally resonant sound.

“Saiyyan Na Maane is for every girl who’s ever felt dismissed or overlooked,” she added. “Don’t let it break you. Own your story. The mic is still in your hand.”

Released just ahead of World Music Day, the track received a special preview at Meta’s office. With its infectious energy and relatable message, Saiyyan Na Maane serves as an empowering reminder that love might not always cooperate — but that doesn’t mean you have to fall apart.

Whether you’re dealing with heartbreak or laughing off another ignored message, this track offers a soundtrack for resilience. (Source: IANS)