Prem Chopra Recovering After Being Hospitalized for Viral and Heart-Related Issues

MUMBAI — Veteran actor Prem Chopra is recovering after being admitted to Leelavati Hospital with a viral lung infection and a heart-related condition, according to doctors treating him.

Chopra, 92, was admitted on November 8 under the care of his family cardiologist, Dr. Nitin Gokhale. Dr. Jalil Parker, who is part of the medical team, said the actor’s condition is stable and he is not in the ICU.

“He has a heart issue and also developed a viral infection,” Dr. Parker said. “He is in the ward, not critical. Because of age, recovery takes time, but he is improving. He should be discharged in another two to three days.”

The news comes days after fellow veteran actor Dharmendra was hospitalized due to breathing difficulties. His family has said he remains stable and under observation, requesting privacy as he recovers.

Dharmendra had recently relocated to his farmhouse in Khandala, citing worsening air pollution in Mumbai. (Source: IANS)