Dharmendra Stable and Under Observation, Says Sunny Deol’s Team

MUMBAI — Veteran actor Dharmendra is stable and remains under observation after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Monday, according to a statement released by his son Sunny Deol’s team.

The 88-year-old actor was reportedly placed on a ventilator after experiencing breathing difficulties. The family has requested privacy while he continues to receive medical care.

“Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy,” the statement said.

The hospitalization follows Dharmendra’s recent medical check-up last week, which had also raised concern among fans. His wife, Hema Malini, had previously assured the media that he was doing well.

Dharmendra has been spending much of his time at his farmhouse in Khandala with his first wife, Prakash Kaur. He moved there amid rising pollution levels in Mumbai.

Born in Punjab in 1935, Dharmendra began his film career in the early 1960s after being selected through a nationwide talent hunt organized by Filmfare magazine. The contest would later also launch Rajesh Khanna’s career. Dharmendra went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most prominent and enduring stars, known for roles in films such as “Phool Aur Patthar,” “Sholay,” “Chupke Chupke,” and “Yaadon Ki Baaraat.”

Regarded for his charm on-screen and his humility off-screen, Dharmendra remains one of the industry’s most beloved figures. Further updates on his condition are expected in the coming days. (Source: IANS)