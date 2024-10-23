Preetesh Shrivastava: Koshish Karne Walo Ki Kabhi Haar Nahi Hoti (Those Who Keep Trying Are Never Defeated)

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—The Hindi poem “Koshish Karne Walo Ki Kabhi Haar Nahi Hoti” (Those who keep trying are never defeated) written by Hindi poet Sohan Lal Dwivedi (1906 –1988) has inspired generations of Indians, including his contemporary poet Harivansh Rai Bacchan, his superstar Bollywood son Amitabh Bacchan and millions more on social media and everywhere else. (PS: This poem has been wrongly attributed to Harivansh Rai Bacchan on social media.)

“Lahron Se Darkar Nouka Paar Nahi Hoti, Koshish Karne Walo Ki Kabhi Haar Nahi Hoti” is also one of the favorite lines of Preetesh Shrivastava, founder of Hindi Manch and a volunteer with many Indian community organizations in New England.

“I am of the opinion that culture and language are closely intertwined. To appreciate and understand culture and traditions one needs to have a good grounding in the language of that culture,” says Mr. Shrivastava. “Since the last 15 years, the Hindi Manch team has sincerely and selflessly been working to advance the understanding and appreciation of Hindi and related languages and Indian culture, to build the community through connection and engagement, and to educate and encourage the next generation to develop an affinity for the language and culture.”

On Nov. 15, 2024, Mr. Shrivastava will be honored with the “Community Catalyst” award for 2024 at the New England Choice Awards Gala at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. The event will be attended by over 400 business and community leaders, academics, philanthropists and medical and technology professionals. To buy a ticket for the gala, please click here.

Mr. Shrivastava is deeply involved in organizing and executing many cultural and community events. He volunteers countless hours of his time for the community as well as various non-profit organizations such as LearnQuest Academy of Music, India Association of Greater Boston and many others.

He leads and creates a sense of enthusiasm among others to work together towards the larger good of the community. Mr. Shrivastava has also organized several national events on behalf of the Hindi Manch and has brought Bollywood celebrities to Hindi Manch musical events.

Here is Q/A with Mr. Shrivastava.

INDIA New England News: Who has influenced you most in your personal and professional life?

Preetesh Shrivastava: The answer to this is almost everyone I have met. My life’s philosophy is that everybody offers something unique that I can learn from. So, whenever I approach someone, irrespective of their age, or where they come from, or who they are, I do my best to find the qualities they have that I can learn. This allows me to really connect with many people and learn amazing things from them.

INE: Your three favorite books?

PS: 1. Raag Darbari, Novel by Shri Lal Shukla

Stories collection of Munshi Prem Chand The Kite Runner, Novel by Khaled Hosseini

INE: Your two favorite quotes or sayings?

PS: “Dream is not that you see in sleep, dream is something that does not let you sleep.”– A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

“Lahron Se Darkar Nouka Paar Nahi Hoti, Koshish Karne Walo Ki Kabhi Haar Nahi Hoti” – Shri Sohan Lal Dwivedi

INE: Your hobby?

PS: I enjoy learning new things and have many hobbies. Some of these are stage performances (theater, stand-up comedy), writing, poetry, music, DJ’ing, social service, event organizing and hosting, reading, and cooking.

INE: Your passion?

PS: Bringing people together to support positive causes.

INE: Why do you do what you do?

PS: There is more than one reason; stage performances, cooking, writing, theater, reading and music give me happiness. Social and community service gives me the satisfaction that I am making a positive contribution for my community, and am giving back to society. My job makes me proud that I am bringing efficiencies and enabling many to live better lives through new technologies.

INE: Do you support any non-profit organizations and why?

PS: Being the President, Hindi Manch is my primary focus, and I also support many other organizations.

INE: If you get a second chance, what will you choose as your new career and why?

PS: I love both stage performances and social leadership; it would be great if I could have either of these as an alternative career.