Bollywood Roundup: Neha Dhupia, Madhuri Dixit, Ekta Kapoor, and more…

Neha Dhupia lists the benefits of running for community building

Mumbai– Actress Neha Dhupia, who was recently seen in the theatrical movie ‘Bad Newz’, loves to move around and run in order to stay. The actress recently showcased her love for running.

She recently shared a post on her Instagram, highlighting her penchant for running. She wrote in the caption, “The one thing I have always loved to do is run … whether I am happy or sad or free or busy. I would always crave a run and this never meant that I was good or fast or athletic, it only meant I would listen to my mind and my body and decide my strength and pace on that day and set myself free”.

She further mentioned that the more she stepped out , the more runners she meet and realised it’s a great community with so much physical and mental strength and discipline… and also one that has the ability to grow.

“So as a baby step towards making women and little girls a little more healthier … me and my running partner @anita_lobo13 have started @goflorun … a wonderful race that invites women n girls across the city and nation , 12 years and above … come run/ walk n step out with us on the 8 th of December 2024 , in #Mumbai for a healthier today and tomorrow and also for raising awareness about a less talked about and heavily impactful subject of menstrual health”, she added.

Earlier, Neha and her busbandAngad Bedi had announced the revival of the Bishan Singh Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust (BBCCT) which was founded by the indian cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi.

Neha and Angad along with the entire Bedi family, hosted an event to commemorate the late cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, and his enduring legacy.

When Madhuri Dixit said ‘humare ghar mai cockroach hogye hai’

Mumbai– Madhuri Dixit is one of the most beloved actresses on social media.

Her old videos frequently resurface online. Recently, an old video of the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl, showing her in a warm and candid conversation with her fans, is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Dixit is seen talking to a fan who happens to be a pest control professional. During their conversation, the starstruck fan took the opportunity to hand Madhuri his business card, offering his pest control services. Confidently, he shared his number and explained his work. Known for her down-to-earth nature, Madhuri gracefully handled the situation with her signature poise, thanking him for the offer. At one point in the video, the ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress can be heard telling a fan, “I am your friend.” The fan excitedly responded, “You look so sweet.” To this, Madhuri, with her trademark charm, replied, “I’m sure you look sweet too. Your voice is very sweet.” Later, she interacted with the pest control professional, who offered his number again, saying, “You can contact me if you need any pest control.”

With a playful smile, Madhuri responded, “Hum zarur aapko contact karenge. Ghar mein cockroach honge, ye hai.” (We will definitely contact you. There might be cockroaches in our house!) Madhuri Dixit has appeared in over 70 Hindi films and is the recipient of the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian award. She shot to fame with her performance in the action drama ‘Tezaab’ and is best known for her roles in films such as ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Saajan’, ‘Khalnayak’, and ‘Devdas.’

The actress will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ The horror-comedy boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav. It marks the third installment in the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise, following the original 2007 film and its 2022 sequel. The film is set to release on November 1.

Ekta Kapoor offers clarification on POCSO case

Mumbai– After a case was booked against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor under POCSO Act for showing obscene scenes of juvenile girls in an episode series ‘Gandi Baat’, TV czarina’s Alt Balaji Telefilm Limited has now come out with a clarification.

For the unversed, Ekta and her mother Shobha Kapoor were booked under the POCSO Act for reportedly showing explicit content featuring minor girls in an episode of the production house’s web series ‘Gandi Baat’. According to reports, the POCSO act was against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and the Alt Balaji firm by the Mumbai Police.

A statement on behalf of Ekta’s Alt Balaji Telefilm Limited read: “With reference to various media reports regarding the Web Series – ‘Gandi Baat’, ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd.”

“(‘Company’) hereby clarifies that it is fully compliant with all applicable laws including the POCSO Act and any references to engagement of minors by the Company is entirely incorrect,” the statement further read.

The statement further stated that Shobha and Ektaa are not “involved in the day to day operations of the company”

“It is further clarified that Mrs. Shobha Kapoor and Ms. Ektaa R Kapoor are not involved in the day to day operations of the Company and the same are managed by separate teams, including its content strategy.”

“The Company has complete faith in the judiciary and is fully co-operating with the authorities in the investigation. Since the matter is sub-judice, the Company refrains from commenting in detail.”

According to reports,a case was booked against Ekta Kapoor of Alt Balaji Telefilm Limited and her mother Shobha Kapoor on October 20 under the POCSO Act. The mother-daughter duo were called for the first round of questioning on October 22.

If reports are to be believed, the two will be appearing for further questioning on October 24, as per Mumbai Police.

Sunny Leone says, ‘mothers are always mothering’

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone, who last hosted the dating reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’, feels that motherhood is a full-time duty with no downtime.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture with her kids Asher, Nisha and Noah.

She wrote in the caption, “Work or no work…mothers are always mothering! @nishakweber @noahsinghweber11 @ashersweber11”.

In the picture, the actress was seen wearing a red coloured Indian ethnic wear.

Sunny Leone tied the knot with Daniel Weber in 2011. In July 2017, Sunny and Daniel had adopted their first child, a baby girl, from Latur, a village in Maharashtra, and named her Nisha Kaur Weber.

On March 4, 2018, the couple had announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy. They named the boys Asher and Noah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in the neo-noir thriller ‘Kennedy’, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie stars Rahul Bhat, alongside Sunny. The movie premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The film marks the first collaboration between Sunny and Anurag Kashyap.

The actress made her Hindi debut in 2012, she made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller ‘Jism 2’ and shifted her focus to mainstream acting which was followed up with ‘Jackpot’, ‘Ragini MMS 2’, ‘Ek Paheli Leela’, ‘Tera Intezaar’, and the Malayalam film ‘Madhura Raja’ in 2019.

The actress will also be seen in the upcoming movie ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’, a period war romantic drama film directed and produced by Ramesh Thete under his banner Ramesh Thete Films.

It depicts the events that took place during the Battle of Koregaon.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Would love to explore Korean drama

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed her desire to explore Korean dramas and said that they are hugely popular.

Kareena was speaking at the NDTV World Summit, where she was asked about going global.

The world is coming closer. Everyone’s coming together. So much connectivity through events, films, OTT platforms… I mean definitely an international collaboration with an Indian or an American actor, who knows a Korean film. Language is not a barrier… I am a huge fan of Meryl Streep. I would love to stand in a frame with her”

She then went on to express her desire to work in K-dramas.

“I would love to explore Korean dramas because the world is watching their series and films. So hugely popular,” she said.

Asked to pick between international collaborations or crossovers as a favourite, Kareena said: “ Well, ‘Buckingham Murders ’ was a little more like a cross over in the sense we shot it in London. So, we wanted to keep it Hindi and English. It is such a special film… I somehow feel like being a first time producer. I feel it was the best performance of my career.”

About collaborations, she went on to heap praise on Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh and confessed she is a big fan of him.

“I think the best collaboration has to be because I am such a big fan of Diljit Dosanjh… The song ‘Naina’ in ‘Crew’… He has taken it and Punjabi music to a completely different level and put us on the global billboards. Whether it is his collaboration on ‘Naina’ with Ed Sheeran or whatever… I think he has just been so true to his roots and his culture.”

Talking about the food, Kareena said she is “very unapologetic about it”.

“Gobsmacking food in Delhi and the whole world knows that I am crazy about food and I am very unapologetic about it. I love chole bhature, aloo paranthas… biryani of course, I am a Kapoor.”

When Bipasha Basu shot a film in Kashmir amidst curfew

Mumbai– Actress Bipasha Basu, who is also known for her roles in horror films, took to her Instagram and shared an interview in which, director Rahul Dholakia can be heard narrating an incident about the movie ‘Lamhaa’.

In the video, Rahul Dholakia shared an interesting anecdote saying “I shot in curfew with Bipasha, and she got really pissed with me because of this, ushko bola hi nahi tha ke curfew hai (We didn’t tell her about curfew). She reacted, Oh, Kashmir is so beautiful; I love this; there’s not a single person in sight. I’m like, yes, I told you Kashmir is beautiful; You don’t have to worry about anything.”

He added, “She went home, and she called me and said, Can you come here, please? I said, What happened? She reacted, How dare you shoot with me in curfew? I’m like, if I told you, you would not come no, and I know it is safe because it is curfew.”

During the filming, which took place in Kashmir, there was a curfew in effect, but Bipasha wasn’t aware of it. When she found out, she was understandably angry. ‘Lamhaa’ is a Hindi action thriller directed and written by Rahul Dholakia. It features Sanjay Dutt, Bipasha Basu, Kunal Kapoor, and Anupam Kher.

The film’s plot revolves around an Indian army officer who goes undercover to find the person responsible for attacks in Kashmir. ‘Lamhaa’ was released in theatres in October 2010.

On the work front, Bipasha Basu started her acting career with the movie ‘Ajnabee’ in 2001, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Since then, she has become a popular actress. Bipasha has been on the lookout for exciting acting opportunities, but there haven’t been any announcements about her upcoming movies.

Raveena Tandon glows as she flaunts hourglass body in metallic gown

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon looked-every-inch glowing as she showcased her svelte body in a metallic asymmetrical gown.

Raveena took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of images of herself posing in the stunning outfit, in the hues of metallic ivory with embroidered sleeves. She completed her look with smokey eyes and bright lips. She completed her look with her hair neatly tied into a ponytail.

“Lookin for something …,” she wrote as the caption.

Recently, Raveena shared a glimpse from her Karva Chauth celebrations. She shared an array of pictures in an Indian attire.

In the pictures, the actress could be seen dressed in a beige coloured Anarkali suit which she paired with a red dupatta.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Karva Chauth to my husband! May you live till eternity. Always be fortunate.”

“A lovely day to celebrate love and our families with our friends , and a winding up with a virtual fast breaking. #karwachauth2022 #karwachauth I fast and pray not only for an unseen god , but also for the living souls that make my life complete,with love and laughter, for their health and happiness forever. Hope you all had a great karwachauth and a greater year ahead”.

Raveena married film distributor Anil Thadani on February 22, 2004 in Rajasthan according to Punjabi Khatri and Sindhi traditions. The actress gave birth to her daughter Rasha, in March 2005. In July 2008, she gave birth to her son Ranbirvardhan.

The actress, who is set to celebrate her birthday on October 26, was born to filmmaker Ravi Tandon and Veena Tandon.

She made her debut with ‘Patthar Ke Phool’ (1991) which was a hit. In 1994, the actress starred in ten films with most of them turning out to be successful at the box-office. Four of the films were amongst the highest grossing productions of the year including ‘Mohra’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Aatish’, and ‘Laadla’.

Kajol serves boss lady energy in embroidered pantsuit in Jaipur

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kajol, who is currently in Jaipur to promote her upcoming film “Do Patti”, served major boss lady vibes in an embroidered pantsuit, which she described as a “thing of beauty”.

Kajol took Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures. The first two had the actress posing in bed as she dressed to the nines in an ivory shaded floral pantsuit. She completed her look with a ponytail and retro sunglasses.

Another picture had the actress smiling as she held onto some Lilies. The last image had the actress posing in front of the window of the hotel room she is staying in.

For the caption, she wrote: “Room service please #dopatti #jaipurdiaries #thingofbeauty.”

Earlier this month, during the trailer launch of “Do Patti”, Kajol revealed her take on who the real “Singham” is.

Asked who the real “Singham” is, Kajol playfully pointed to herself and said: “Maine ye bahut baar kaha hai ki asli Singham…(I have said it many times at the event that I am the one and only’real Singham’ in life.”

Talking about “Do Patti”, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, the actress will be seen playing a police officer. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, “Do Patti” marks Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer. The film is set to arrive on Netflix on October 25.

On October 20, the actress celebrated 29 years of her cult-classic movie “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” starring Shah Rukh Khan.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared the poster of the film which shows her on Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan’s shoulders while she is dressed in her iconic orange wedding attire.

She wrote in the caption, “29 years to the OG of Karva Chauth… wishing everyone a very hungry and successful Karva chauth .. maybe go to Maratha mandir and see the film #29yearsofddlj #ddlj”. (IANS)