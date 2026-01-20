Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu Confirmed for Norway Chess 2026

- Advertisement -

STAVANGER, Norway — Indian chess star Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu has been confirmed as a participant in the 2026 edition of Norway Chess, scheduled to be held in Oslo from late May to early June next year.

One of the leading talents of the new generation, Praggnanandhaa earned qualification for the 2026 Candidates Tournament after winning the 2025 FIDE Circuit and continues to cement his place among the world’s elite players.

“Looking forward to being back in Norway Chess, I enjoyed playing in 2024. Most exciting format I have played!” Praggnanandhaa said.

“Praggnanandhaa delivered some memorable moments at Norway Chess in 2024, and it’s great to welcome him back,” said Benedicte Westre Skog, Chief Operating Officer of Norway Chess. “From qualifying for the Candidates to achieving major results on the world stage, his consistency and ambition make him an exciting player for both fans and competitors. We’re looking forward to seeing what he brings to the tournament in 2026.”

Praggnanandhaa’s ascent in elite chess has been defined by a series of historic milestones. He became a grandmaster at the age of 12 years and 10 months and had already drawn global attention two years earlier by becoming, at the time, the youngest International Master in history.

He later became the youngest player ever to reach a FIDE World Cup final, a result that secured his place in the 2024 Candidates Tournament and reinforced his reputation as one of the most dynamic competitors on the international circuit.

His association with Norway Chess dates back to 2022, when he won the Open title, marking his emergence as a major force at the tournament. In 2024, Praggnanandhaa recorded his first classical victory over world champion Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess, a landmark achievement that highlighted his ability to challenge the very best.

That same year, he was part of India’s gold medal–winning team at the Chess Olympiad, contributing to one of the most successful chapters in the country’s chess history.

Consistent top-level performances have carried Praggnanandhaa to a career-high world ranking of No. 4 and a peak rating of 2785. His return to Norway Chess in 2026 sets the stage for another high-profile chapter in a rapidly evolving career.

Norway Chess 2026 will be held from May 25 to June 5 at Deichman Bjorvika in Oslo. (Source: IANS)