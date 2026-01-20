Gold, Silver Set Record Highs as Global Tensions Drive Rush to Safe Havens

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Gold and silver prices surged to fresh record highs on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Tuesday as investors moved aggressively into safe-haven assets amid escalating global trade and geopolitical tensions.

February gold futures opened higher at Rs 1,45,775 per 10 grams, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,45,639. Prices climbed sharply during the session to hit a historic high of Rs 1,52,500 per 10 grams, marking a one-day gain of Rs 6,861.

The rally pushed gold past the Rs 1.50 lakh mark for the first time and extended its advance for a second straight session.

Silver prices also continued a powerful upward move. March delivery silver futures rose another Rs 17,723 on Tuesday, following a jump of Rs 22,153 on Monday. The metal touched an all-time high of Rs 3,27,998 per kilogram, lifting its month-to-date gains to nearly 36 percent.

Market sentiment has been unsettled by renewed trade tensions sparked by fresh tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. He has warned European nations of possible trade action linked to disputes over Greenland, prompting discussions in Europe about counter-tariffs and broader economic retaliation.

Adding to the uncertainty, Trump also threatened to impose 200 percent tariffs on French wine and champagne after reports that French President Emmanuel Macron declined to join Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” on Gaza.

These developments have fueled concerns about the emergence of a new global trade conflict, driving investors toward traditional safe-haven assets.

Silver has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the current environment. Strong investment demand combined with rising industrial use has helped silver prices gain Rs 1 lakh in a short period.

The metal crossed Rs 1 lakh per kilogram in October 2024 and took 14 months to reach Rs 2 lakh in December 2025. However, the next Rs 1 lakh increase occurred in just 25 trading sessions, with silver touching the Rs 3 lakh level on Monday.

Market experts said the sharp rally in precious metals reflects growing investor preference for safety as uncertainty continues to dominate global markets. (Source: IANS)