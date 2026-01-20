Suryakumar Yadav’s India Begin T20I Series Against New Zealand in World Cup Tune-Up

- Advertisement -

NAGPUR, India — India captain Suryakumar Yadav will be under close scrutiny when his side opens a five-match T20I series against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, with the contest marking the final preparation phase ahead of the T20 World Cup beginning on February 7.

Since taking over as captain in 2024, Suryakumar has overseen a dominant run in the shortest format, with India winning eight consecutive T20I series and compiling a 29–5 record, including two Super Over victories, since lifting the world title in Bridgetown. However, the past season has been personally challenging for the skipper. In 2025, he managed just 218 runs from 19 matches at a strike rate slightly above 123, without a single half-century.

Now batting at No. 4 to accommodate Tilak Varma earlier in the order, Suryakumar will be keen to rediscover his trademark attacking style and reinforce his leadership credentials as the World Cup approaches.

New Zealand arrive in India with history in mind. Over the past year, they have achieved rare series victories in India in both Tests and ODIs. The missing piece remains a T20I series win on Indian soil, apart from a solitary match victory in 2012. They have come close twice, with series in 2017 and 2023 both going down to deciders that India won 2–1.

The narrow margins from those encounters add extra edge to this series, even without the looming World Cup. Unlike the preceding ODIs, where both teams were missing key players, the T20I series is set to feature near full-strength squads.

Mitchell Santner returns to captain New Zealand’s white-ball side, with Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry, and Jacob Duffy also back in the mix. India, meanwhile, welcome back Jasprit Bumrah, along with Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, both of whom missed the ODI series. On paper, the returns make India an even more formidable T20I outfit.

Axar Patel’s presence could prove especially significant on a Nagpur surface known to assist spin. While New Zealand’s spinners outmaneuvered India’s batters in the ODIs, Axar offers a different challenge with his pace through the air, accuracy, and ability to contribute crucial runs in the middle order.

For New Zealand, Tim Robinson is a batter to watch. He made headlines with a maiden T20I century against Australia last year and followed it with a strong home series against the West Indies, striking at over 160 in the powerplay. Although he is not currently in the World Cup squad, a strong showing against India could revive his chances.

Both sides face selection questions. Suryakumar confirmed that Ishan Kishan will replace the injured Tilak Varma, while India must also choose between Shivam Dube and Harshit Rana at No. 8, a decision likely to hinge on whether the pitch favors batting depth or additional bowling. New Zealand are unlikely to rush Michael Bracewell back from a calf injury, but Glenn Phillips is expected to return to the XI after missing the last T20I series, potentially replacing James Neesham.

Nagpur’s history adds intrigue to the opener. During the 2016 T20 World Cup, New Zealand famously bowled India out for 79 at this venue using a three-spinner attack. The VCA Stadium continues to suit slower bowlers, with spinners enjoying one of the best averages and economy rates among Indian grounds that have hosted multiple T20Is.

With dry conditions and evening temperatures expected in the low 20s, the stage is set for a compelling contest, as India enter with momentum and authority, and New Zealand chase a breakthrough T20I series win in India. (Source: IANS)