Payal Ghosh Slams Anurag Kashyap Over Controversial Remark on Brahmins

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh, who previously accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has spoken out again—this time strongly criticizing him for his recent inflammatory comments about the Brahmin community.

Kashyap’s remarks have sparked widespread outrage, leading to renewed scrutiny of his past controversies and prompting calls for accountability. In a sharp rebuke, Ghosh condemned the filmmaker and called for his exclusion from both the entertainment industry and society at large.

“Anurag Kashyap has always been a disgusting human being, and I’m not at all surprised by his latest comments,” Ghosh said in a statement. “In Hindu culture, we revere women as deities. Someone who can force himself on a woman without her consent—how can it be surprising when he insults an entire community like the Brahmins? What he said is absolutely shameful. People like him have no place in society, let alone Bollywood.”

She continued, “The film industry is better off without people who have no regard for others—their emotions, beliefs, or values. He’s gotten away with outrageous behavior for too long. Karma catches up eventually. I hope strong action is taken against him for making such appalling remarks.”

Kashyap has landed in controversy once again after members of the Brahmin community took offense to his film Phule, which they claim portrays them in a negative light. Matters escalated after the filmmaker responded to an Instagram comment that read “Brahmins are your father,” with an offensive reply: “Brahmin pe main m*******a..koi problem (I’ll pee on the Brahmins… any problem)?”

An FIR was subsequently filed against Kashyap at Bajaj Nagar Police Station in Jaipur. The complaint was lodged on April 19 by Anil Chaturvedi, a resident of Barkat Nagar, under charges related to hurting religious sentiments.

Kashyap has since issued an apology for the remark, stating that while he stands by his broader message, he regrets the choice of words, which he says were misinterpreted. The director also revealed that his family—especially the women—have received rape and death threats in the aftermath, and he urged online trolls to leave his family alone.

This controversy has also revived attention on the earlier #MeToo allegations against Kashyap. In 2020, Payal Ghosh accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2013. She later filed an official police complaint, although the case has yet to result in a conviction.

With tensions continuing to rise, both the entertainment community and the public remain divided over Kashyap’s legacy—one shaped by acclaimed films and polarizing controversies alike. (Source: IANS)