Anupam Kher Unveils Star-Studded Musical Team for ‘Tanvi The Great’ Featuring Sonu Nigam, MM Keeravani, and More

Mumbai– Building anticipation for his upcoming directorial project Tanvi The Great, veteran actor Anupam Kher has officially introduced the film’s musical team—headlined by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani of RRR fame and featuring a stellar lineup of singers.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared his excitement about the musical collaboration. “ANNOUNCEMENT: Proud to announce the BRILLIANT singers of TANVI THE GREAT! I spent almost a year with the great #MMKeeravani sir and recorded all the songs for the film even before we started shooting. With his magic, we have the most melodious music for Tanvi The Great,” he wrote.

The film boasts an eclectic mix of musical talent. Renowned artists such as Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Vishal Mishra lend their voices to Keeravani’s compositions, while rising stars like Raj Pandit, Ramya, and Nayana also feature on the soundtrack. “Sonu Nigam and Shaan are not only legendary singers but also dear friends,” Kher noted. “Vishal Mishra is a sensational talent, and I’ve known Raj Pandit’s soulful voice since he was a child. Ramya and Nayana are fast emerging in the music world.”

Kher also revealed that two newcomers, Shagun and Gomathi, will make their playback debuts in the film. “Amazing voices with an amazing future,” he said. The soundtrack will further include an English track performed by Los Angeles-based artists Shannon and Dirty Grim, as well as a special appearance by singer Kumudwathi Aparajitha.

Adding to the musical richness, Keeravani himself has recorded a soulful song for the album. “My heart and soul—both are singing,” Kher wrote. “I can’t wait for the world to hear these unbelievable voices! Jai Ho!”

Tanvi The Great marks Kher’s return to directing after more than two decades. His last directorial venture was the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish.

The film’s cast includes a diverse ensemble of international and Indian talent, featuring Iain Glen, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Vrinda Kher, Joanna Ashka, Ashish Bisht, Jemima Dunn, Ritwik Tomar, and Lisa-Marie Spiegel.

With a powerhouse musical team and a global cast, Tanvi The Great is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year. (Source: IANS)