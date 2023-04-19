Park Inn & Suites by Radisson solidifies presence in Southern India; Signs three hotels in Bengaluru and Kerala

- Advertisement -

Radisson Hotel Group announced the signing of three new hotels under its Park Inn and Suites by Radisson brand in southern markets of India to deliver modern-day comfort to guests. The hotels are located in Yelahanka – Bengaluru and Wayanad and Thrissur in Kerala. These signings further strengthen the Group’s leading position in South Asia where it has 110 operating hotels in 64+ locations.

These signings are a part of Radisson Hotel Group’s strategic partnership with Ruptub Solutions Private Limited to develop a 150-hotel-strong network of Park Inn & Suites by Radisson in South and Northeast India. With one signing every month since the brand launch in November 2022, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson is a smart hotel investment designed to maximize returns through a conversion-friendly business model that delivers a heartfelt experience.

Park Inn & Suites by Radisson is developed specifically for the Indian market and is customized to fuel Radisson Hotel Group’s next phase of growth in tier 2 to 5 markets with a clear focus on value maximization for its stakeholders. The brand’s essence is based on ‘Inviting Modern Comfort’ ensuring that guests feel welcome, valued, and looked after.

Park Inn & Suites by Radisson Thrissur is expected to open in Q2, 2024. Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala is also considered a major commercial hub of South India and is home to many business houses. When open, guests can choose from multiple room categories, including executive king rooms, signature king rooms, and suite rooms. The hotel would also be equipped with facilities like all-day dining, coffee shop, fitness center, spa, and swimming pool with 3,000+ sq. ft. of banquet space. The hotel’s ownership is represented by Mr. A.J. Varghese of Alukkas Jewellery.

Park Inn & Suites by Radisson Wayanad Ambalavayal is currently in its advanced stage of construction and is expected to open in Q1, 2024. Located in Ambalavayal, the hotel enjoys proximity to key tourist attractions, including Kaduvakuzhi Viewpoint, Edakkal Caves, and Arattupara Viewpoint among others. When open, the hotel will offer executive king rooms and suite rooms. It would further be equipped with an all-day dining, fitness center, swimming pool, and banqueting space. The hotel’s ownership is represented by Mr. Jaffer K of Safeer Group.

Park Inn & Suites by Radisson Yelahanka is expected to open in Q1, 2024 after comprehensive renovations. Strategically located, the hotel enjoys proximity to the industrial areas of Yelahanka, Doddaballapur, and Bengaluru International Airport. The hotel offers multiple room categories, including executive king rooms, executive twin rooms, signature king rooms, and suite rooms. It would also be equipped with an all-day dining, fitness center, and swimming pool with 3,200 sq. ft. of banquet space. The hotel’s ownership is represented by Mr. Mahesh N R of Sai Leela Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

“Park Inn & Suites by Radisson has carved a strong growth trajectory for itself in India as we have successfully signed one property every 30 days since the launch. We are thankful for the trust and support our partners have placed in us and we are driven to deliver maximum value to them while ensuring high-quality accommodation for guests. This growth is in tandem with our five-year expansion plan for South Asia. We are witnessing strong supply trends from tier-2 to 5 towns in India and will continue to invest and identify the right partners for developing a 150-hotel-strong network of hotels under the brand over the next decade with Ruptub Solutions,” said Zubin Saxena, Managing Director & Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group

“We continue to receive positive response and engagement for Park Inn & Suites by Radisson from owners across India. The brand’s conversion-friendly model and owner value proposition have contributed immensely to its growth in recent months, and we will continue to maintain this momentum in the future. We deeply value our partnership with Radisson Hotel Group and its vision of delivering quality accommodation to travelers exploring every nook and corner of our beautiful country.” said Sidharth Gupta, Founder and Director of Ruptub Solutions Pvt Ltd

Tailor-made for the Indian market and adding to the diversity of Radisson Hotel Group’s brand offering in the country, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson will deliver a warm and heartfelt hospitality experience in a modern yet familiar home-like setting. Looking ahead, the Group intends to catalyze the Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand by way of master franchise, collaboration, and brand development agreements with high-quality hotel development partners.