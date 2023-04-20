Entrepreneurial Innovation Trends: From Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) to Web3 and CyberSecurity

- Advertisement -

WALTHAM, MA–TiECon East, one of the region’s highest attended conferences for industry professionals is planned for April 27th and 28th this year at the Westin Hotel, Waltham, MA. Of the various panel discussions, of particular interest are Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Web3 and CyberSecurity.

Sponsors to this event are Jeavio, Blue Cloud Ventures, Analytix, Merrill, ArentFox Schiff, Bank of America, Innospark and partners are Desai Foundation,, MIT Sloan CIO Symposium and Uplers.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) : Activating Capital for Transitioning to a Low Carbon Economy

This panel will focus on the topic of activating capital for the purpose of addressing the global climate crisis in both public and private spheres. On the private side, the discussion will center around business models and scalability with the aim of driving investment in climate solutions. The panel will examine how to effectively think of innovative business models that balance sustainability with environmental impact. On the public side, the panel will explore the challenges of accessing capital and the role of themes in driving investment. The panel will also delve into the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on the private sector and its potential to drive investment in climate solutions. Overall, the panel will seek to provide a comprehensive understanding of how to activate capital in both public and private spaces to support the transition to a low-carbon economy. Speakers are –

Moderator – Anu Rames , Equity Portfolio Manager, Boston Trust Walden Company.

, Equity Portfolio Manager, Boston Trust Walden Company. Colin Gounden , CEO, VIA

, CEO, VIA Edison Almeida , Chief Commercial Officer, ConnectDER

, Chief Commercial Officer, ConnectDER Hillary Flynn, Managing Director, MassCEC

Web3 : Changing Internet as We Know It

Web3 refers to the third generation of the World Wide Web, characterized by the use of decentralized technologies such as blockchain and smart contracts, to create a more equitable and secure online experience. The goal of Web3 is to allow individuals to have more control over their online data, enabling secure and transparent transactions without the need for intermediaries. This vision of a decentralized web contrasts with the current centralized web, where a few corporations hold vast amounts of data and dominate online activities. We would discuss how these changes to the internet as we know it. Panelists are –

Moderator – Thomas Arul , CEO and Co-Founder, Bleumi, Inc.

, CEO and Co-Founder, Bleumi, Inc. Richard Dulude , Co-Founder & General Partner, Underscore VC

, Co-Founder & General Partner, Underscore VC Nimit Sawhney , CEO, VOATZ

, CEO, VOATZ Amit Sharma, Founder, Finclusive

Cybersecurity : Cybersecurity Experts vs AI: Who Can Defend Us Better?

Geopolitical events in the last year have added velocity and scale to cyber threats faced by enterprises and individuals. Added to the mix, are the recent technological developments such as the commoditization of AI. All this while IoT continues to boom in both the enterprise and home. We are in a post-pandemic world with work-from-home/hybrid working arrangements are now the norm which means that the enterprise network perimeter is nebulous. Cybersecurity in the home and cybersecurity in the enterprise are starting to blend. What are the challenges in this new threat landscape and what kind of thought process should we apply to build the solutions? Come find out for yourselves. Speakers are –

Moderator – Vikram Venkatasubramaniam , CEO and Founder, Nandi Security.

, CEO and Founder, Nandi Security. Sam Curry , Chief Information Security Officer, ZScaler

, Chief Information Security Officer, ZScaler Didi Dotan , CTO, Oort

, CTO, Oort Pamela Cyr , VP, Technical Partnerships, Palo Alto Networks

, VP, Technical Partnerships, Palo Alto Networks Lital Asher Dotan, CMO, Hunters

