Bollywood Roundup: Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sara Ali Khan wraps up Delhi schedule of ‘Murder Mubarak,’ shares picture

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up the schedule of ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse from the wrap up in Delhi. She posted a picture of a cake with ‘Murder Mubarak’ written on it.

She captioned it: “Delhi schedule wrap.”

She also shared a video of Homi and his-wife fashion designer Anaita Shroff.

Apart from this, Sara will be seen in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke’ romantic drama film alongside Vicky Kaushal.

She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s next ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

‘Very cool role’: Saif says he has worked hard to deliver his best for ‘NTR 30’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who has started working on the pan-India film tentatively titled ‘NTR 30’, has shared that the director of the film, Koratala Siva gave a three-hour narration to him for the film.

Saif, who is known for blending into his characters, be it ‘Langda’ Tyagi from ‘Omkara’, Daniyal Khan from ‘Phantom’ or Sartaj Singh from ‘Sacred Games’, recollected the time when Koratala Siva narrated him the story which sees him serving as the antagonistic force.

Saif Ali Khan told IANS: “It’s a very cool role and I’m working hard to make sure I deliver more than what is expected of me. My director Koratala Siva is a passionate artist with infectious energy and a great vision. He narrated to me for three hours and I was spellbound, emotionally involved all the way.”

The Bollywood star also mentioned that NTR Jr “is very friendly and charming and super-passionate.” Saif admires the ambition of making a pan-India film and is hyped to start working on the “exciting plan” of NTR Jr. He said: “We are too used to thinking and working in terms of region and language.”

On the technicians of the film, Saif said: “The DOP is Rathnavelu who has shot amazing movies like Robot and it’s great to be lit and shot like this. It’s a fantastic vision and the movie’s scale is very big. I take it as a great compliment that they are interested in my services. My pleasure entirely to be here. Fingers crossed this will be rocking!!”

Kangana Ranaut says her parents’ love story is her ‘most favourite’

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut spoke about how her parent’s got married against everyone’s wishes and said that she wants them as her parents again if she had a rebirth.

Kangana on her on parents’ wedding anniversary took to Instagram Stories to wish them. She shared a slew of throwback photographs.

Sharing a collage of her mother Asha and father Amardeep from their younger days, Kangana wrote: “Thank you papa for falling in love with mumma and going against everyone, including nanu, to marry her on this day. Your love story is my most favourite.”

Sharing a photograph, Kangana wrote: “Happy anniversary to you both… like mumma says ‘If I have seven lives, I want your papa as my husband in every lifetime’. The same way, if I have more lives, I want you both as my mummy and papa, always.”

“Happy anniversary chacha Jagdeep Ranaut and chachi Sharmila. They had an arranged marriage, but later they found out their pet names were Babloo and Babli. Haha, marriages are truly made in heaven,” she added.

Along with another picture of the couple, Kangana wrote: “My mumma never owned even a lipstick. Joy of growing up in a joint family was that as a child, I spent all my time on my chachi’s dresser, messing her eye shadows, lipsticks and breaking her nail paint (bottles). She is the most patient, kind and gentle woman ever. Love you chachi.”

Seeing ‘The Tashkent Files’ made Vardhan Puri want to work with Vivek Agnihotri