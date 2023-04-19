Bollywood Roundup: Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and more…

Sara Ali Khan wraps up Delhi schedule of ‘Murder Mubarak,’ shares picture
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up the schedule of ‘Murder Mubarak’.
Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse from the wrap up in Delhi. She posted a picture of a cake with ‘Murder Mubarak’ written on it.
She captioned it: “Delhi schedule wrap.”
She also shared a video of Homi and his-wife fashion designer Anaita Shroff.
Apart from this, Sara will be seen in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke’ romantic drama film alongside Vicky Kaushal.
She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s next ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.
‘Very cool role’: Saif says he has worked hard to deliver his best for ‘NTR 30’
Mumbai– Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who has started working on the pan-India film tentatively titled ‘NTR 30’, has shared that the director of the film, Koratala Siva gave a three-hour narration to him for the film.
Saif, who is known for blending into his characters, be it ‘Langda’ Tyagi from ‘Omkara’, Daniyal Khan from ‘Phantom’ or Sartaj Singh from ‘Sacred Games’, recollected the time when Koratala Siva narrated him the story which sees him serving as the antagonistic force.
Saif Ali Khan told IANS: “It’s a very cool role and I’m working hard to make sure I deliver more than what is expected of me. My director Koratala Siva is a passionate artist with infectious energy and a great vision. He narrated to me for three hours and I was spellbound, emotionally involved all the way.”
The Bollywood star also mentioned that NTR Jr “is very friendly and charming and super-passionate.” Saif admires the ambition of making a pan-India film and is hyped to start working on the “exciting plan” of NTR Jr. He said: “We are too used to thinking and working in terms of region and language.”
On the technicians of the film, Saif said: “The DOP is Rathnavelu who has shot amazing movies like Robot and it’s great to be lit and shot like this. It’s a fantastic vision and the movie’s scale is very big. I take it as a great compliment that they are interested in my services. My pleasure entirely to be here. Fingers crossed this will be rocking!!”
Kangana Ranaut says her parents’ love story is her ‘most favourite’
Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut spoke about how her parent’s got married against everyone’s wishes and said that she wants them as her parents again if she had a rebirth.
Kangana on her on parents’ wedding anniversary took to Instagram Stories to wish them. She shared a slew of throwback photographs.
Sharing a collage of her mother Asha and father Amardeep from their younger days, Kangana wrote: “Thank you papa for falling in love with mumma and going against everyone, including nanu, to marry her on this day. Your love story is my most favourite.”
Sharing a photograph, Kangana wrote: “Happy anniversary to you both… like mumma says ‘If I have seven lives, I want your papa as my husband in every lifetime’. The same way, if I have more lives, I want you both as my mummy and papa, always.”
“Happy anniversary chacha Jagdeep Ranaut and chachi Sharmila. They had an arranged marriage, but later they found out their pet names were Babloo and Babli. Haha, marriages are truly made in heaven,” she added.
Along with another picture of the couple, Kangana wrote: “My mumma never owned even a lipstick. Joy of growing up in a joint family was that as a child, I spent all my time on my chachi’s dresser, messing her eye shadows, lipsticks and breaking her nail paint (bottles). She is the most patient, kind and gentle woman ever. Love you chachi.”
Seeing ‘The Tashkent Files’ made Vardhan Puri want to work with Vivek Agnihotri
Talking about how his fascination with Vivek started, the actor shared: “In 2019, when ‘The Tashkent Files’ released, I remember seeing it in the theatres. I found it to be a very gutsy, honest, compelling and disruptive film. I remember calling my agent really late at night and asking for Mr. Agnihotri’s number.”
Vardhan got the number late at night but he messaged Vivek because he wanted to share his feelings with the director after watching the film.
The actor said: “It was because that’s how impacted I was from the film. I texted him that I am an actor who recently finished shooting his first film and would really love to work with him. And he replied to me within seconds,” the actor informs, sharing what the filmmaker wrote back to him. “He said that if it is in our destiny to work together, we surely will.”
However, Covid pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in 2020 halted everything. The actor shared that he was in a strange place mentally. The movies that he was supposed to work on didn’t take off because of the pandemic.
“Then one day out of the blue, I got a call from Vivek sir and Mukesh Chhabra sir. They asked me to come and meet them and I realised they are offering me a film that Vivek sir was to direct,” he added.
He then showed Vivek the earlier conversation he had with him. He further mentioned: “He just replied saying, ‘Dekha, kaha tha na maine. Qismat mein likha hoga to zarur saath mein kaam karenge.’ And it was like life had come a full circle. I couldn’t be more grateful and I couldn’t believe more in miracles because I wanted it so badly and with so much sincerity that the universe offered it to me.”
The actor’s manifestation worked and he got to work with Vivek Agnihotri. Not just that, he also got a chance to star alongside some mavericks including Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and the late Satish Kaushik.
“This movie is one I am really proud of. It’s written by Rumi Jafry and he is an incredible writer. It’s a social comedy shot in Bhopal and I am sure when it releases, it’s gonna make everyone smile from ear to ear. I cannot wait to share this film with the world,” Vardhan concluded.
Late Irrfan Khan’s ‘The Song of Scorpions’ to release on April 28
Mumbai– ‘The Song of Scorpions’, which marks late Irrfan Khan’s final performance will, be released in theatres on April 28 after doing rounds at multiple film festivals. This film is a tribute to the actor who passed away on April 29, 2020.
The film set in Jaisalmer’s Thar desert, features Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani opposite Irrfan, with Waheeda Rehman, Shashank Arora and Tillotama Shome in strong supporting roles. The trailer of the film was unveiled today on digital platforms. The film is written and directed by Anup Singh who made the critically acclaimed ‘Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost’ with Irrfan earlier.
Irrfan essays the role of a camel trader in this twisted love story of revenge and the redemptive power of the song. Golshifteh Farahani plays Nooran, a fiercely independent tribal woman, who is learning the ancient healing art of scorpion singing from her grandmother, Zubeida, played by Waheeda Rehman.
Talking about the film, director Anup Singh said: “The film is about choice: you can either choose to breathe out the poison you breathe in, or sing a song of love that heals rather than harms. It’s an important film given the times we live in. Irrfan believed in it passionately and I am glad that people will be able to see it soon. It’s an emotional moment for me and the entire team. This screening of the film I hope will bring healing to Irrfan’s family and to all of us who loved Irrfan.”
Anup Singh has also shared his memories of working with the actor in his book, ‘Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind’, which was released last year.
The film, which is a Swiss, French, Singaporean co-production, has been shot at breathtaking landscapes and has a haunting soundtrack. Presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies, the films is a Feather Light Films and KNM Production. (IANS)