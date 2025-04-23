‘Our Hearts Bleed for Pahalgam’: Tendulkar, Kohli, Bindra, and Other Sports Icons Condemn Terror Attack in Kashmir

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Indian sports legends and athletes across disciplines have come together to strongly condemn the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed at least 16 lives and left 17 others injured. The assault, which targeted tourists and locals in the picturesque Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, has sparked widespread grief and outrage both in India and around the world.

Leading voices in Indian sports have expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the victims and their families, urging the nation to remain united against hatred and violence.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted on Instagram:

“Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic attacks on innocent people in Pahalgam. The affected families must be going through an unimaginable ordeal. India and the world stand united with them in this dark hour as we mourn the loss of lives and pray for justice.”

Star cricketer Virat Kohli echoed the sentiment, writing:

“Deeply saddened by the heinous attack in Pahalgam on innocent people. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength for those who lost their loved ones, and that justice will be served for this cruel act.”

Indian hockey stalwart PR Sreejesh shared on X (formerly Twitter):

“Condemnation is not enough; justice must follow. Our hearts bleed for Pahalgam. Terror must never win. Prayers for all affected by this attack.”

Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra also voiced his sorrow, saying:

“Heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Terror has no place in our world; we must stand united against hatred and violence.”

Former England cricketer and Delhi Capitals IPL mentor Mark Wood expressed his grief, noting:

“I see flags flying at half-mast in Delhi today, and rightly so. Despicable what happened in Kashmir yesterday. My thoughts are with those who lost their lives and their families and friends.”

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, reflecting on his experiences visiting Kashmir, wrote:

“Cricket gave me many opportunities to visit Kashmir—such a beautiful part of our country. It pains my heart to read about the killing of tourists in Pahalgam. Praying for peace and normalcy. Those who plan to destabilize India will never succeed.”

Reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra posted:

“Heartbroken by the tragic attack in Jammu & Kashmir. Prayers for the victims and their families.”

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah shared:

“Disturbing news about the attack in Pahalgam. Praying for all the victims and their families.”

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag posted:

“Deeply pained to hear of the reprehensible terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam. My heart goes out to those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured.”

Indian men’s cricket head coach Gautam Gambhir added a stern message:

“Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike.”

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also called for unity, stating:

“Deeply saddened by the attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Praying for the victims and strength for their families. Let us stand united in hope and humanity.”

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who has spent significant time in Kashmir, shared a personal reflection:

“Every time an innocent life is lost, humanity suffers. It’s heartbreaking to see and hear what happened in Kashmir today. I was just there a couple of days ago—this pain feels too close.”

As the nation mourns, these heartfelt messages from India’s sporting community underscore a collective call for justice, peace, and resilience in the face of terror. (Source: IANS)