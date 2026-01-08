OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Health to Connect Medical Records and Wellness Apps

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Health, a new dedicated experience designed to securely connect users’ medical records and wellness apps to provide more personalized health-related conversations.

The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company said the new experience was developed in close collaboration with more than 260 physicians practicing across 60 countries.

“You can securely connect medical records and wellness apps to ground conversations in your own health information, so responses are more relevant and useful to you,” OpenAI said in a blog post. “Designed in close collaboration with physicians, ChatGPT Health helps people take a more active role in understanding and managing their health and wellness — while supporting, not replacing, care from clinicians.”

The company said the launch comes amid heavy demand for health-related queries on the platform, noting that more than 230 million people globally ask health and wellness questions on ChatGPT every week.

OpenAI emphasized that the new feature is not intended to replace professional medical care. “It is not intended for diagnosis or treatment,” the company said. “Instead, it helps you navigate everyday questions and understand patterns over time — not just moments of illness — so you can feel more informed and prepared for important medical conversations.”

With ChatGPT Health, users can securely connect medical records and wellness apps such as Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal. The feature is designed to help users interpret test results, prepare for doctor appointments, seek guidance on diet and fitness routines, and understand tradeoffs between different insurance options based on personal healthcare patterns.

OpenAI said it has introduced additional safeguards to protect sensitive health information beyond standard ChatGPT security measures. Users can delete chats from OpenAI’s systems within 30 days, and the system has been trained not to retain personal information from user conversations. All ChatGPT conversations and files are encrypted at rest, and users can further strengthen security by enabling multi-factor authentication.

ChatGPT Health will initially be rolled out to a limited group of early users as OpenAI gathers feedback and refines the experience. Users on ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans outside the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom are eligible.

The company said it plans to expand access in the coming weeks and make ChatGPT Health available to all users on the web and iOS platforms. Medical record integrations and some connected apps will initially be available only in the United States, and connecting to Apple Health requires iOS. (Source: IANS)