PM Modi Condoles Death of Agnivesh Agarwal, Calls Passing “Deeply Shocking”

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Delhi — Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over the untimely death of Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, calling the loss “deeply shocking and saddening.”

Anil Agarwal announced the passing of his son in a post on X, saying Agnivesh “left us far too soon.”

Responding to the post, the Prime Minister wrote, “The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti.”

Agnivesh Agarwal studied at Mayo College in Ajmer and later went on to establish Fujairah Gold, which his family described as one of the finest companies in its sector. He subsequently served as Chairman of Hindustan Zinc.

In an emotional message, Anil Agarwal detailed the circumstances surrounding his son’s death. “Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us,” he wrote.

He also spoke about their shared philanthropic vision. “We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75 per cent of what we earn would be given back to society. Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life,” he added.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also expressed his condolences, calling it an “irreparable loss.”

“As a parent I feel the weight of your emotions. Praying to Paramatma for strength to you and your family during this tough time. May Agnivesh’s soul attain Sadgati,” Goyal said in a post on X. (Source: IANS)