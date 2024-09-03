New England Marathi Mandal to Host Ganesh Festival on Sept. 14 at Burlington High School

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA–New England Marathi Mandal is getting ready to celebrate the biggest Ganpati Festival in New England at Burlington High School in Burlington, MA, on Sept. 14, 2024. It will include Ganpati pooja and procession.

“The annual Ganesh Festival is around the corner. We all have either experienced the festivities firsthand growing up or been mesmerized by fascinating portrayal of this festival on Bollywood screens,” New England Marathi Mandal said in a statement. “Whether you are a devotee of Lord Ganesha or just an ardent fan of the exuberant cultural expression around the deity, New England Marathi Mandal’s (NEMM) Ganesh Festival is going to be the place for you on September 14th, 2024.”

This is by far the biggest Ganesh Festival in the New England area, the statement said. The event will be celebrated at the Burlington High School between 12:30 PM and 8:00 PM.

It will be a day filled with exciting activities for sure. It will begin with Ganesh Pooja followed by Aarti and Prasad. Every year hundreds of community members make this a memorable experience. And a grand procession accompanied by rhythmic sounds of boomy Dhol-Tasha are sure to make you sway on your feet. Like to dance? You’re free to join others here. Our trained Lezim players will be leading the way with their jingly cymbals for the utmost delight.

“Take a break and stroll through the vendors’ corner to find that perfect piece of ethnic jewelry, clothing, artifacts, and gift items for yourself or your loved ones. Refresh yourself with Tea or Coffee. Or head straight to the auditorium for the most exciting musical program of the year,” the statement said. “This program will showcase a delightful fusion of timeless melodies from the vintage eras of Hindi and Marathi music, providing the audience with a captivating audio-visual experience. Get musical, get nostalgic, enjoy thoroughly!”

The day will culminate with a treat of excellent food with the traditional delicacy, Modak. Relish this dinner with your family, friends, and community. You don’t want to miss any of these experiences offered by NEMM.

RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nemm-ganapati-celebration-2024-tickets-1006948860147?aff=ebdsoporgprofile or https://www.tugoz.com/events/nemm/nemm-ganesh2024 at your earliest.

What: Ganesh Festival Celebration

When: Sept. 14, 2024

Where: Burlington High School, 123 Cambridge St., Burlington, MA.