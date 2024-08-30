Bollywood Roundup: Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Farah Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Varun Dhawan: I derive all my strength from my mother

Mumbai– Actor Varun Dhawan has spoken about adulting and how he derives his strength from his mother.

During the launch of “Binny and Family”, Varun was asked if his thinking has changed after becoming a father.

He said: “Thoda ajeeb lagta hai ki mummy papa ne abhi abhi daanta hai aur fir hum biwi ke room main bachi bhi daant rahe hai aur fir biwi bhi daantti hai… us waqt aap sochti aapka position kya hai ghar pe… I mean we call this term adulting when you are in between both of these situations. I am very lucky.”

“Mera ek badha bhai hai jo bahut load bhi leta hai … What becomes extremely scary or difficult for the child is the parents health…. Jab hum chote hote hai to maa baap worry karte hai abhi bhi karte hai but the same goes for my brother Sidharth and sister Shilpa who are also here …”

“I derive all my strength from my mother and I am sure they must be getting theirs also from their mother.”

“Binny and Family” revolves around a London-based teenager Binny and her conservative grandfather from Bihar, India, who come to live with her. Their contrasting lifestyles lead to conflict, but a dramatic event forces them to find common ground.

The film also stars Rajesh Kumar, Charu Shankar, Pankaj Kapur, Anjini Dhawan and Himani Shivpuri.

Talking about Varun, he will next be seen in “Baby John”, an action thriller film directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and A for Apple Productions. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is a remake of Atlee’s Tamil 2016 film “Theri”.

Parineeti Chopra offers a dreamy glimpse of her ‘life lately’ in London

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a glimpse of her ‘life lately’, as she was holidaying in England, UK along with her husband and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti, who has 44.2 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a Reel video in which we can see a montage of unseen pictures and clips.

The video has a clip of Parineeti and Raghav attending the Wimbledon tournament. They are walking hand in hand in the video. There are sneak peeks of the beautiful buildings and structures of London, train and cycle rides, rivers and roads.

The post is captioned as: “Life lately… Exclusive content on snapchat”.

A fan commented: “Couple goals are being set and how”.

Another user said: “Love you 3000 both of you”.

On the personal front, Parineeti had tied the knot with Raghav on September 24, 2023 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti had joined Yash Raj Films (YRF) as a public relations consultant. She then made her acting debut in 2011 YRF’s romantic comedy ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She has then been a part of movies like ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Jabariya Jodi’, ‘The Girl on the Train’, ‘Golmaal Again’, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and ‘Mission Raniganj’.

Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

It charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is streaming on Netflix.

Farah Khan explores the heritage of ‘Awadh’ in auto rickshaw

Mumbai– Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on Friday shared a peek into her visit to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Farah, who has 4.2 million followers, shared a video of the ‘old Lucknow’.

The snippet shows Farah riding in an auto-rickshaw and gives her fans a glimpse into the architectural beauty of old Lucknow.

The post is captioned as: “Riksha ride in old Lucknow”.

Meanwhile, Farah, who is the winner of the National Film Award has choreographed more than 100 songs in over 80 films. She has also collaborated on several international projects such as ‘Monsoon Wedding’, ‘Bombay Dreams’, and ‘Vanity Fair’.

She has choreographed for films like– ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, ‘Pehla Nasha’, ‘1942: A Love Story’, ‘Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘English Babu Desi Mem’, ‘Border’, ‘Yes Boss’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai’, ‘Dil Se..’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Silsila Hai Pyar Ka’, ‘Hote Hote Pyar Ho Gaya’, ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’, ‘Josh’, ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’, ‘Shakti : The Power’, ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’.

Farah has also choreographed songs in movies– ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, ‘Bluffmaster’, ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, ‘Don – The Chase Begins Again’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Dostana’, ‘Welcome’, ‘My Name Is Khan’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Student of the Year’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, and ‘Dil Bechara’.

Most recently she was the choreographer for the song ‘Chaleya’, from the 2023 action thriller ‘Jawan’ directed by Atlee. Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

The 59-year-old has directed ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Tees Maar Khan’, and ‘Happy New Year’.

Farah has also appeared as a judge on the TV reality shows like ‘Indian Idol’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘Nach Baliye’, ‘Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega’, ‘Dance India Dance Li’l Masters 1’, ‘Just Dance’, ‘India’s Got Talent’, and ‘Zee Comedy Show’.

On the personal front, she is married to the filmmaker and film editor Shirish Kunder. The couple have triplets– one son and two daughters.

Raveena Tandon is dealing with empty nest syndrome, posts emotional note

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon on Friday shared some throwback pictures of her four children, getting nostalgic about how fast the time passes by, and shared that the most ‘heartbreaking’ time for mothers is to let go of their kids.

Raveena is apparently dealing with the ‘Empty nest syndrome’, which is a feeling of grief and loneliness that parents feel when their children move out of the family home.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena, who has 8.5 million followers shared a string of unseen throwback photos.

The pictures feature her two adopted girls, Pooja and Chhaya, and her daughter Rasha, and son Ranbirvardhan.

She has captioned the post as: “How fast the time and tide carries us, they grow, and then time to fly the nest …. Most heartbreaking time for Moms to let go, they’ve been your world, your focus of even everyday mundane things that now will seem so so precious… but then, give them wings, watch them fly.. with all the love and blessings of us and yours my dear insta fam… love them like your own…”

A fan wrote on the post: “She is ageing like a fine wine”. Another user said: “Straight outta 2000s era”.

A fan commented: “The super mom n woman”.

The 51-year-old actress had adopted Pooja and Chhaya, as a single mother in 1995.

The ‘Aks’ fame actress is married to the film distributor Anil Thadani. The couple have two children – Rasha, and Ranbirvardhan.

Raveena, who is the daughter of late director Ravi Tandon, had made her acting debut in the 1991 action film ‘Patthar Ke Phool’. She has then featured in hit movies like ‘Dilwale’, ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, ‘Ziddi’, ‘Laadla’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Dulhe Raja’, and ‘Anari No.1’.

In recent years, she has starred in Kannada film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which was written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. It starred an ensemble cast of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, among others.

She also starred in legal drama film ‘Patna Shuklla’, directed by Vivek Budakoti, and produced by Arbaaz Khan. It stars Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, Jatin Goswami and others in pivotal roles.

It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Raveena next has ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, and ‘Ghudchadi’ in the kitty.

Mrunal Thakur shares a throwback video of her ‘Pippa’ family

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur has shared a throwback behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the shoot of the 2023 biographical war film ‘Pippa’, wishing her co-star Priyanshu Painyuli, ‘happy janam diwas’.

Priyanshu turned 36 on August 29. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mrunal, who has 13.4 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a video in which we can see her giving a view of her ‘Pippa’ family.

The video begins with the birthday boy Priyanshu, who is in his character’s look of Major Ram Mehta. The video then shows the lead actor of the movie Ishaan Khatter, who essayed the role of Captain Balram Singh Mehta.

We can then see the senior actress Soni Razdan as Maati, waving to the cameras.

The video is captioned as: “Ain’t no body like you Broski… Happy janam diwas Priyanshu Painyuli… We love you…#imisspippafam”.

‘Pippa’ is based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India’s 45 Cavalry regiment who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film was produced by RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films, with Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur as producers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. She has featured in shows like ‘Arjun’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. She has also participated in ‘Nach Baliye 7’.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series ‘Made in Heaven 2’. She featured in the episode titled ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as Adhira Arya. The romantic drama that is streaming on Prime Video is produced by Excel Entertainment, and chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi.

The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in movies like ‘Love Sonia’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Batla House’, ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Pippa’, and ‘The Family Star’.

She last featured in a cameo appearance as Divya in the recently released Telugu science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898AD’. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Mrunal next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, ‘Son of Sardar 2’, and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in the kitty. (IANS)