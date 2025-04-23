New Adult Day Health Program “Happy Life ADH” Opens in Burlington to Support Seniors; Open House April 27

- Advertisement -

Burlington, MA — A new chapter in senior care has begun in Burlington as the Happy Life Adult Day Health Program (Happy Life ADH) officially opens its doors at the Academy of Creative Arts.

Designed to provide compassionate, personalized care for older adults, the facility is the result of a partnership between Academy founders Java and Hetal Joshi and adult day health expert Jigna Patel.

An Open House and Info Session will be held on Sunday, April 27th, from 2–4 p.m., offering community members the opportunity to tour the new space, meet staff, and learn about the variety of services offered to local seniors and their families.

Located at 12 A Street, Burlington, Happy Life ADH aims to serve residents from Burlington and surrounding communities including Lexington, Bedford, Billerica, and Waltham. The center will operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering seniors a vibrant environment designed to enrich their lives while providing crucial daily support.

Happy Life ADH is the product of a shared vision between the Joshi family and Jigna Patel, who brings over a decade of experience in adult day health programming. Their joint mission is clear: to offer a nurturing space where seniors not only receive assistance but also find joy, purpose, and connection.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the community,” said Java Joshi, Co-Founder of Happy Life ADH. “At Happy Life, we want to create a safe space for our seniors where they get love and care like family.”

The program offers a wide range of services tailored to the needs of older adults, particularly within the local South Asian community:

Free daily transportation to and from participants’ homes

Freshly prepared Indian meals each day, with attention to dietary needs

A full calendar of social and recreational activities, including weekly field trips

Personalized health and wellness support, including medication management and regular assessments

Family support services, such as counseling and caregiver training

“Our goal is to provide peace of mind to families while giving seniors a place to thrive,” said Jigna Patel, Director of Happy Life ADH. “We look forward to working closely with caregivers to provide the best possible care for their loved ones.”

Happy Life ADH also plans to host regular events that foster engagement between seniors, families, and the broader community. The upcoming Open House will feature light refreshments, activities, and an opportunity to speak with staff about enrollment and services.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.happylifeadh.com or email happylifeadhpd@gmail.com.

As Burlington continues to grow, Happy Life ADH arrives as a timely and much-needed resource for families seeking quality day health care for their elderly loved ones. With a focus on independence, dignity, and joy, Happy Life is set to become a cornerstone of senior care in the region.

Open House & Info Session: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Venue: Academy of Creative Arts, 12 A Street, Burlington, MA 01803

All are welcome to attend and learn more about how Happy Life ADH is making a difference.