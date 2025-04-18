PM Modi, Elon Musk Discuss Strengthening India-U.S. Ties in Technology and Innovation

New Delhi– Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a wide-ranging conversation with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, focusing on deepening India-U.S. collaboration in technology, innovation, and space.

“Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington, D.C., earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the U.S. in these domains,” Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

The discussion builds on their previous meeting in Washington during PM Modi’s U.S. visit in February, where they explored shared interests including space exploration, sustainable mobility, and technological innovation.

Following that meeting, Modi had shared: “Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington, D.C. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation. I also highlighted India’s commitment to reform and our approach of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’”

Modi also shared candid moments with Musk’s children, writing, “It was also a delight to meet Mr. Elon Musk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!”

The conversation comes at a pivotal time, as Tesla is reportedly preparing to enter the Indian market and India and the U.S. continue discussions on a bilateral trade agreement.

In parallel, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with senior executives from Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, in New Delhi on Wednesday. “Met a delegation from Starlink, comprising Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight. Discussions covered Starlink’s cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships, and future investment plans in India,” Goyal said on X.

The meeting aligns with India’s push to expand satellite-based internet services, especially in underserved rural areas. Domestic telecom players like Airtel and Vodafone Idea are reportedly exploring partnerships with U.S.-based satellite firms, including Starlink, to enhance connectivity.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the importance of satellite internet in ensuring nationwide digital access. “There are many remote areas where fiber or mobile connectivity is not feasible. Satellite internet can ensure 100% coverage,” he said. He also stressed that satellite services complement, rather than compete with, terrestrial and fiber networks—especially in emergency scenarios when natural disasters disrupt traditional infrastructure.

Starlink, a satellite broadband division of SpaceX, has yet to receive regulatory approval to operate in India. The company is currently awaiting the government’s updated spectrum pricing rules. Minister Scindia has stated that any company meeting Indian regulatory standards is welcome to apply for a license.

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, aims to deliver high-speed internet across the globe, particularly in remote and underserved regions. SpaceX is also known for its pioneering space missions, including being the first private firm to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station and for launching the first all-civilian crew mission to orbit. (Source: IANS)