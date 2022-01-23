Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary: Prez, PM pay tributes

New Delhi– President, Vice President and Prime Minister on Sunday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

President Ram Nath Kovind said, “India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The daring steps that he took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India — Azad Hind — make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian.”

Paying tribute to Bose on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation.”

Remembering Netaji, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, “My respectful tributes to the great nationalist, legendary freedom fighter and visionary leader, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today. We commemorate this day as #ParakramDivas to honour Netaji’s indomitable courage and selfless service to the nation.”

“The nation is indebted to the iconic leader for his monumental role in the freedom struggle,” Naidu said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Greetings to you on ‘Parakram Diwas’. I bow to the epitome of courage and valour, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on this occasion. He went to great lengths while fighting for the freedom of his motherland. His contribution in India’s freedom struggle continues to inspire us.”

Remembering Bose, Home Minister Amit Shah said that his unparalleled sacrifice and struggle for the motherland will always guide the country. (IANS)