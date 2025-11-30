Nearly 1,000 Caught for Drunken Driving in Hyderabad and Cyberabad Over Weekend

- Advertisement -

Hyderabad— Hyderabad and Cyberabad police caught 983 people for driving under the influence of alcohol during a special two-day enforcement drive over the weekend, authorities said on Sunday.

The Hyderabad traffic police apprehended 552 drivers between November 28 and 29, while the Cyberabad traffic police caught 431 offenders.

In Hyderabad, 438 two-wheeler riders, 45 three-wheeler drivers, and 69 four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers were booked. Offenders were classified based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels:

127 had BAC between 35 mg/100 ml and 50 mg/100 ml

212 had BAC between 51 mg/100 ml and 100 mg/100 ml

112 had BAC between 101 mg/100 ml and 150 mg/100 ml

64 had BAC between 151 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml

19 had BAC between 201 mg/100 ml and 250 mg/100 ml

8 had BAC between 251 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml

10 had BAC above 300 mg/100 ml

In Cyberabad, 325 two-wheeler riders, 16 three-wheeler drivers, 86 four-wheeler drivers, and 4 heavy vehicle drivers were caught. Among them, 378 offenders had BAC levels between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml, 42 had levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, and 11 had levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.

All offenders will be produced before the courts. Cyberabad police emphasized that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. Anyone found driving in an inebriated condition and causing a fatal accident can be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and a fine.

During the past week (November 24–29), courts disposed of 320 drunken driving cases. Of these, 264 people were fined, 35 were fined and assigned social service, and 21 offenders were jailed and fined.

Police said the weekend drive reflects a zero-tolerance approach to drunken driving, which will continue to ensure road safety. (Source: IANS)