Must-book travel deals you don’t want to miss

New Delhi– The travel season has arrived, immerse yourself in Indian culture, plan a trip abroad, or sip cocktails on beautiful beaches.

Throughout June, CRED travel, the in-app travel experiences section, will host a variety of deals across domestic and international properties. Book luxurious holidays with VIP inclusions in international and Indian destinations, enjoy premium stays, curated experiences ranging from complimentary meals to adventure sports, and best of all, travel at your leisure – all at member-exclusive prices.

Members can book now to take advantage of the deals but travel at their leisure because the travel period is extended. Using CRED coins, you can access the deals in the app’s travel section.

* The serene hills of Coorg: Fresh air, cozy weather, and the alluring landscapes make Coorg the perfect getaway from the heat and humidity of the summers. The green hills, gushing waterfalls, coffee plantations, and the perfect weather have also coined Coorg’s reputation as the ‘Scotland of India’. CRED travel offers a variety of deals at luxurious resorts of Taj Madikeri, Ayatana, and more. The privileges of booking your deal with CRED include meals, guided tours, adventure sports, infinity pools and many more member exclusive benefits.

* Take the long-pending trip abroad with CRED’s ‘Internationally Yours’ sale: With vaccinations and safety protocols, international borders are open for traveling again. And we know, you have been delaying that trip abroad for quite a while now. CRED travel will offer best-price deals across international properties of Maldives, Singapore, Europe, Malaysia, and Bali. Members will also get an assured ?5000 voucher on bookings above Rs. 1 lakh.

* Beaches and backwaters FTW (June 23-25): In the first three months of 2022, Maldives and Goa were the most-picked destinations for travelers and we can tell why. Who does not want to don that beach hat and switch to comfy clothes to sip fresh cocktails by the tranquil beaches? CRED travel will host curated deals at luxurious properties across Goa, Maldives and Kerala that will make that vacation more memorable than ever.

In addition, keep an eye out for daily slash deals across India. (IANS)