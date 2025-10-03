Music Director Santhosh Narayanan Begins Work on Affordable Music Streaming Platform from India

- Advertisement -

Chennai– Celebrated music director Santhosh Narayanan has announced the launch of one of his long-cherished projects: an affordable and transparent music streaming platform built in India for global users.

Taking to X to share the news, Narayanan wrote, “Starting one of my dream projects today. Building an ultra-transparent, affordable music streaming platform from India for anyone in the world who streams music. Will see a massive set of legendary artists and upcoming superstars in this platform.”

Known for supporting independent musicians, Narayanan emphasized that the platform would prioritize artist payouts and low-cost subscriptions. “We will keep artist payouts and affordable subscription (if any) at the forefront. Will be built, operated, and served from India. Will also be conducting a few hackathon events to identify deserving young talent who we dream to see at the top of the administration. Thank you for the love all these years and this will be my little something to add some joy to your lives. Oru nalla name suggest pannunga (suggest a good name…),” he added.

Narayanan is regarded as one of the top composers in Tamil cinema, with recent scores for director Pandiraj’s Thalaivan Thalaivi, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, and Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro, featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde.

This isn’t his first venture outside film music. In 2023, Narayanan launched Rakitaa Entertainment, an initiative aimed at accelerating the careers of emerging musicians. At the time, he recalled his own struggles as a young artist arriving in Chennai in 2004, describing how years of waiting for opportunities inspired him to build a platform that could support others.

“Rakitaa Entertainment is dedicated to putting musicians first, with a commitment to transparency in ownership, payments, and long-term support,” he said then. The venture also includes plans for a state-of-the-art studio designed as a creative space for artists.

With his latest project, Narayanan hopes to extend that mission to a global audience, bringing both established stars and new voices onto a streaming platform built to serve musicians fairly. (Source: IANS)