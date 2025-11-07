MS Dhoni Expected to Play for Chennai Super Kings in 2026 IPL Season

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said Friday that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is likely to return for the 2026 Indian Premier League season, signaling another chapter in the longtime captain’s storied association with the franchise.

Dhoni, who has been the face of CSK since the league began in 2008, resumed the captaincy midway through the 2025 season after Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined with an elbow injury. Despite the leadership change, CSK endured a disappointing campaign, finishing last in the standings with four wins in 14 matches.

“He is likely to play, that is the current status. We have a feeling that he will play in this upcoming IPL,” Viswanathan told IANS.

Apart from CSK’s two-year suspension in 2016 and 2017, Dhoni has been central to the team’s identity and strategy. If he returns in 2026, it would mark his 17th season with the franchise and 19th IPL season overall.

Dhoni has played 248 matches for CSK, scoring 4,865 runs and leading the team to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. In total, he has 5,439 runs in 278 IPL matches, along with 158 catches and 47 stumpings.

Attention in the league now turns toward the November 15 player retention deadline, a period that often triggers major trades. In recent months, speculation has circulated around Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson possibly moving to CSK or Delhi Capitals. When asked about the possibility of CSK pursuing Samson, Viswanathan said, “No, not likely, not likely.”

More clarity on potential trades is expected in the coming days. (Source: IANS)