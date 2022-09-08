Millions watch Apple live stream event globally

Millions of users were glued to Apple live stream presentation on YouTube as well as other online channels that introduced the new iPhone 14 series alongside the newest products on Wednesday, a report said on Thursday.

Ten minutes before the launch, over 300,000 people were on the YouTube live stream page, a sign that there is still significant consumer demand for information on new Apple products direct from the source, reports CNBC.

The fall event of the tech giant is crucial for the business since it attracts millions of people from around the globe who are keen to know about Apple’s most recent products.

In 2021, the official broadcast of the Apple Event on September 14, reached 2,269,146 viewers on the peak, says streamcharts.com.

The presentation of the iPhone 13 did not manage to beat the presentation of the iPhone 12, which was held on October 13, 2020, as over 2.7 million people watched it at the same time (almost half a million more than the iPhone 13 presentation).

Meanwhile, at its ‘Far Out Event’ this week on Wednesday, Apple has unveiled the iPhone 14 series, which were accompanied by AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra. (IANS)