Menendez, Warner, and Cornyn Introduce Resolution Celebrating U.S.-India Relations Ahead of the Official State Visit with the Republic of India

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with Senators Mark Warner and John Cornyn, Co-Chairs of the Senate India Caucus, introduced a resolution celebrating U.S.-India relations ahead of this week’s official state visit with the Republic of India.

“I would like to join the vibrant and important Indian-American community in the United States and in my home state of New Jersey in celebrating U.S.-India relations ahead of this week’s official state visit,” said Chairman Menendez. “From our people-to-people and educational exchanges to our collaboration in critical international forums such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (“the Quad”) and the G20, the growing U.S.-India relationship promises a prosperous future for our two nations and the world. This upcoming visit symbolizes the value that we place on this relationship and our mutual commitment to continue to bring our two societies closer together for the sake of promoting global prosperity in the decades to come.”

“It is my honor as Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus to join the Indian diaspora in Virginia and across the country in welcoming this official state visit by Prime Minister Modi,” said Senator Warner. “This visit will continue the important work of building a strong partnership between our two countries, which has now grown into one of the most consequential relationships for the United States. From strengthening defense relations to increased collaboration in the tech realm, our shared commitment to this relationship is crucial to freedom and prosperity around the globe.”

“As a Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, I am glad to welcome Prime Minister Modi to the United States once again,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This historic state visit will help expand our valuable long-term relationship and advance our shared interests, such as ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region, strengthening our economic partnership, and increasing our defense trade.”

Find a copy of the resolution HERE.