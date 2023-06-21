Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Neha Dhupia, Kartik Aaryan, and more…

Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Big B: ‘Watching this legend at work’
Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde, who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in an advertisement, has shared a sneak-peek from the sets.
Sharing her excitement, the actress took to Instagram, expressing her admiration for Big B while providing a glimpse of their collaboration.
Posting a black and white picture to capture the moment, the actress noted down her observations regarding Amitabh Bachchan’s work.
She captioned it: “Just watching this legend at work! Can’t wait for you all to see the new ads we’ve shot. What fun.”
Best known for her work in Telugu movies such as ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ and Tamil movies such as ‘Beast’ and ‘Mugamoodi’, the actress also has done various Bollywood movies such as ‘Housefull 4’ and ‘Mohenjodaro’. Pooja Hedge was most recently seen in the Salman Khan led film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’.
Currently, the actress is lined up for her next big budget Telugu action drama ‘Guntur Kaaram’.
Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in films such as ‘Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva’, ‘Uunchai’ and ‘Goodbye’. He has a plethora of projects lined up, which includes ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Project K’.
Neha Dhupia practised pre natal yoga during her pregnancy
Even during her pregnancy, the actress practised pre-natal yoga ahead of becoming a mother, which she says helped her extensively.
She said, “I firmly believe that Yoga makes me patient and brings normalcy to a life that can get crazy at times.”
Neha added: “I have been doing this for years now and it even helped when I practised pre natal yoga during my pregnancy. It’s taught me to honour my practice, my teacher and myself with this”.
On the acting front, Neha was last seen in ‘A Thursday’ starring Yami Gautam. The film released in 2022 and was directed by Behzad Khambata. She was seen essaying the role of ACP Catherine “Cathy” Alvarez in the vigilante thriller film.
Laced with Gujarati elements, Kiara & Kartik make garba moves in ‘Sun Sajni’
The makers also arranged for a live dance performance on ‘Sun Sajni’ by the dancers. Kartik and Kiara made their way on stage as they joined the dancers.
After the performance, Kartik helped Kiara with her footwear.
‘Sun Sajni’ is laced with Gujarati elements both visually and sonically. While the soundtrack is an absolute stunner with thumping Garba beats.
Kartik has brought his A-game to the table with regard to the dance. The production design has blended the hues of red to render a certain scale to the song.
The lyrics of the song are about the euphoria of dance.
The highlight of the song though remains the foot-thumping dance by the lead pair as it looks poised to become a favourite during the Garba season.
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will release in theatres on June 29.
Yoga helps Shilpa stay calm and focused; weight training does the trick for strength
Mumbai– Actress-entrepreneur, Shilpa Shetty is known for her insane fitness levels. One may wonder and be curious about what constitutes her fitness regime. Well, now, the actress has shared that Yoga forms a huge part of her fitness routine and that for strength and toning, weight training “does the job” for her.
The actress said that she doesn’t believe in any restrictions when it comes to “what to eat”. However, she makes a point to regulate the portion size.
Shilpa was the first actress to come out with a yoga DVD video a decade ago when health and fitness hadn’t gone mainstream like it has today. She also actively posted workout videos and spoke about healthy life. The actress would always encourage people around her to do the same and today she’s one of the top choices when it comes to fitness.
On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, the actress spoke about the importance of Yoga in her life as she said, “I believe that yoga is an integral part of my fitness regime as it helps me stay calm, relaxed, and focused. Yoga has helped me stay mentally balanced, which is vital to my overall well-being. For strength and toning weight training does the job”.
She further mentioned, “I also ensure to eat well and never restrict myself with food. Food is fuel for the body and I take care of the portion. I have also understood that food is never a problem but it’s the portion you eat and the quality that matters”.
Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in ‘Sukhee’ and ‘Indian Police Force’.
Ayushmann Khurrana: I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively
Mumbai– Ayushmann Khurrana says he will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies him creatively. On World Music Day, he also revealed that his new single ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ will drop on July 4.
He has many hit tracks to his credit such as ‘Paani Da Rang’, ‘Saadi Galli Aaja’, ‘Mitti Di Khushboo’, ‘Yahin Hoon Main’, ‘Chan Kitthan’ to name a few.
Ayushmann shares “I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively! When I get to be a part of good, fresh, disruptive films as an actor, it’s an adrenaline rush and I can tell you that I feel the same rush when I get to be a part of new music. I think I’m a purist at both and originality is something that has always driven me.”
“I’m blessed that I can act and sing and write. I’m grateful for this gift that I have got because I truly feel alive when I entertain people either on screen, or during my music concerts or when people jam to my music.”
He further added: “I am looking forward to dropping my new single Raatan Kaaliyan with TSeries next month along with my close friend-composer & long-time creative collaborator Rochak Kohli. I hope people love the new sound that it has to offer.”
“We have always managed to deliver musical hits and I wish that this too becomes a chartbuster. Thankfully, I have received a lot of love for Raatan Kaaliyan from the audience that have heard it! I look forward to their reactions on the new track and I hope the sneak peak helped them gauge what’s coming next!”
Sunny Leone opts for Hot Yoga because it cleanses body of toxins
She said that she likes to include Yoga in her fitness programme as it helps to cleanse the body of all the harmful toxins.
The actress, who started her journey in Indian showbiz after appearing on ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 5, spoke about her Yoga routine, as she said, “Whenever I do yoga, I opt for Hot yoga. The reason I love hot yoga is because it releases toxins from almost every organ in my body on top of strengthening and toning my muscles”.
She also shared her opinion about mindfulness which is closely linked with Yoga, and how it’s important in current times, “In current times being mindful is so important not just for ourselves but being mindful for everything and everyone around us”.
Meanwhile, on the work front Sunny will be soon seen in ‘Kennedy’ which has been directed by the poster boy of Indian noir – Anurag Kashyap. She will share the screen with Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the film. (IANS)