Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Neha Dhupia, Kartik Aaryan, and more…

The highlight of the song though remains the foot-thumping dance by the lead pair as it looks poised to become a favourite during the Garba season.

The lyrics of the song are about the euphoria of dance.

Kartik has brought his A-game to the table with regard to the dance. The production design has blended the hues of red to render a certain scale to the song.

‘Sun Sajni’ is laced with Gujarati elements both visually and sonically. While the soundtrack is an absolute stunner with thumping Garba beats.

The makers also arranged for a live dance performance on ‘Sun Sajni’ by the dancers. Kartik and Kiara made their way on stage as they joined the dancers.

Yoga helps Shilpa stay calm and focused; weight training does the trick for strength

Mumbai– Actress-entrepreneur, Shilpa Shetty is known for her insane fitness levels. One may wonder and be curious about what constitutes her fitness regime. Well, now, the actress has shared that Yoga forms a huge part of her fitness routine and that for strength and toning, weight training “does the job” for her.

The actress said that she doesn’t believe in any restrictions when it comes to “what to eat”. However, she makes a point to regulate the portion size.

Shilpa was the first actress to come out with a yoga DVD video a decade ago when health and fitness hadn’t gone mainstream like it has today. She also actively posted workout videos and spoke about healthy life. The actress would always encourage people around her to do the same and today she’s one of the top choices when it comes to fitness.

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, the actress spoke about the importance of Yoga in her life as she said, “I believe that yoga is an integral part of my fitness regime as it helps me stay calm, relaxed, and focused. Yoga has helped me stay mentally balanced, which is vital to my overall well-being. For strength and toning weight training does the job”.

She further mentioned, “I also ensure to eat well and never restrict myself with food. Food is fuel for the body and I take care of the portion. I have also understood that food is never a problem but it’s the portion you eat and the quality that matters”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in ‘Sukhee’ and ‘Indian Police Force’.

Ayushmann Khurrana: I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively

Mumbai– Ayushmann Khurrana says he will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies him creatively. On World Music Day, he also revealed that his new single ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ will drop on July 4.

He has many hit tracks to his credit such as ‘Paani Da Rang’, ‘Saadi Galli Aaja’, ‘Mitti Di Khushboo’, ‘Yahin Hoon Main’, ‘Chan Kitthan’ to name a few.

Ayushmann shares “I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively! When I get to be a part of good, fresh, disruptive films as an actor, it’s an adrenaline rush and I can tell you that I feel the same rush when I get to be a part of new music. I think I’m a purist at both and originality is something that has always driven me.”

“I’m blessed that I can act and sing and write. I’m grateful for this gift that I have got because I truly feel alive when I entertain people either on screen, or during my music concerts or when people jam to my music.”

He further added: “I am looking forward to dropping my new single Raatan Kaaliyan with TSeries next month along with my close friend-composer & long-time creative collaborator Rochak Kohli. I hope people love the new sound that it has to offer.”

“We have always managed to deliver musical hits and I wish that this too becomes a chartbuster. Thankfully, I have received a lot of love for Raatan Kaaliyan from the audience that have heard it! I look forward to their reactions on the new track and I hope the sneak peak helped them gauge what’s coming next!”

