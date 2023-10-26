Bollywood Roundup: Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and more…

‘Time flies’: Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump amid pregnancy rumours

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sharma shared a picture flaunting her baby bump amid rumours of her pregnancy.

Though the couple is tight lipped about this, it has been speculated by netizens that this will be her and Virat Kohli’s second child after their daughter Vamika.

Teasing the pregnancy though not confirming it, the ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actress posted the picture of her first pregnancy alongside another photo.

Sharing the pictures sitting in a similar position, the actres captioned: “Time flies… And it was time for that much-needed upgrade, so why settle when you can upgrade.”

Anushka was promoting a mobile brand in the post.

In the picture, she was donning a black outfit and flaunting her belly while sitting in a garden area with a phone in hand, with her eyes closed and smiling happily.

Though this was an advertisement, there maybe more to this than what meets the eye.

While the paparazzi have been after the actress and her cricketer husband, the two are maintaining silence and even teasing both the press and netizens. This has only added fuel to the fire, as the two have neither confirmed nor denied anything.

Earlier, Anushka and Virat were spotted going to a maternity clinic in Mumbai which immediately caught the attention of fans though when asked about it, and whether there was any good news to expect, the couple politely refused to answer any questions.

Deepika’s relationship mantra for Ranveer: ‘We keep the child in each other alive’

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone, who is set to grace the couch of the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ season eight with her husband Ranveer Singh, shared about their relationship, and revealed that they keep the child in each other alive.

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika and Ranveer have once again captured the hearts of their fans with their enchanting appearance on ‘Koffee with Karan’, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

The couple’s recent rendezvous on the show has left their admirers in awe, as they witnessed the genuine and endearing connection between Deepika and Ranveer, reaffirming their status as the darlings of the film industry.

They graced the stage of this talk show twinning in black outfits.

Talking about their relationship, Deepika shared: “I think one of the most special things about our relationship is that we keep the child in each other alive. You know, if someone says summarise what your relationship is, it is on the weekends, because we’re so private, but we also like dancing and letting our hair down on a Saturday night.”

“It’s just him and I, we have dinner then we pack everyone off, it’s just him and me, watching something, then we finish watching that then we play music. And I love music and he loves music and we love sharing our music with each other so now we start this sort of ‘juggalbandi’of like who’s playing what are the new tracks we found and before we know it, we’re dancing just the two of us in our living room till 4 a.m. in the morning,” she added.

To this Ranveer quipped: “Two person dance party.”

The first episode featuring Ranveer and Deepika, will drop on today on Disney+ Hotstar.

Raveena’s daughter Rasha recreates mom’s ‘Aks’ look on former’s b’day

Mumbai– On her mom Raveena Tandon’s birthday, daughter Rasha wished her by recreating her 2001 film ‘Aks’ look.

The ‘Laadla’ star was given a heartfelt birthday present by her daughter Rasha Thadani as she recreated her iconic look from the 2001 film ‘Aks’.

She gave a tribute to the actress’ erotic look from the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film

Rasha has gained her mother’s looks as she was able to successfully recreate Raveena’s look from ‘Aks’.

Donning the exact same costume from the song ‘Yeh Raat’, she went on to recreate the dance in a small post on her Instagram.

While imitating the moves, she was also posing in a glamorous light with Neha Kakkar’s song ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ in the background.

Before that, she also posted pictures of herself donning her mother’s getup.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Recreating an iconic look for a very special person’s tomorrow. Any guesses?”

Raveena was more than pleased with this gift, as she along with many netizens were swooning over this birthday gift.

Responding to this gift, Raveena took to Instagram and wrote: “Shuullliiiiii this is soooo amazing !! What an awesome, thoughtful Best Gift Ever!!”

Rasha hasn’t just gained her mother’s beauty, but rather she bears a very uncanny and strong resemblance to her.

On the work front, Raveena, who was seen in the blockbuster Kannada film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, will next be seen in her upcoming romantic-comedy film ‘Ghudchadi’ alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Sonu Sood wraps up shoot of ‘Fateh’; promises it to be ‘most memorable’

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday announced the wrap of the filming of his debut production ‘Fateh’, and shared some behind the scenes pictures of the shoot.

Taking to social media, Sonu shared the photos, and expressed his gratitude to his co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez.

The photos showcase the undeniable chemistry between the two actors that has left the audience eagerly anticipating the on-screen magic they will bring to the project.

The pictures provide an exhilarating sneak peek into the film’s production, filmed at unique, unexplored Indian and international locations, delivering an authentic feel.

The post was captioned as: “Fateh is just the beginning of a magical journey, and as I wrap up the shoot, I promise this will be your most memorable one. Jackie I truly appreciate your humility, hard work and dedication…Thanks for being yourself. As I promised this is going to be your best one @jacquelienefernandez.”

The movie promises an electrifying cinematic experience with its action-packed narrative and Hollywood-inspired stunts, fueling excitement.

‘Fateh’ stars Sonu in the lead and is based on cybercrime, in the holy city of Amritsar in Punjab.

The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra.

Katrina Kaif: ‘Dancing is one of my true passions’

Mumbai– Actress Katrina Kaif is over the moon with the response she is getting for the song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ from ‘Tiger 3’. She said that dancing is one of her true passions and that she takes it as a compliment that song and dance are a part of the culture.

The track has been composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The Tamil and Telugu version has been sung by Benny Dayal and Anusha Mani.

Katrina said: “For all these years as an artiste, the one thing that has kept me going is the love of my fans, media, and audience. The true barometer of success is in the love that one gets organically from people. Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is being celebrated is a such a wonderful feeling for all of us.”

“Dancing for me is one of my true passions and seeing the audience’s love is just pure joy.”

Katrina feels people have a huge expectation from actors to not just showcase their acting skills but also give them great songs to cherish and dance to.

She said: “A film, an acting performance, a song they all have to connect to our audiences for it to be called a success and I’m grateful that I have found that throughout my career.”

“I know that along with performance in a film, people also are excited to see the songs we do.”

She added: “I take that as a big compliment because songs and dances are part of our culture and our movies and have been celebrated and loved since forever.”

“I’m aware of the expectations people have from our songs and it fuels me to deliver a better performance every time.”

‘Tiger 3’, from the YRF Spy Universe, has been produced by Aditya Chopra and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. It is set to release this Diwali, on November 12, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (IANS)