Mastiii 4 Cast Unveils High-Energy Track ‘Pakad Pakad’ in Mumbai

MUMBAI — The makers of the upcoming comedy film Mastiii 4 launched the film’s latest song, ‘Pakad Pakad’, at a lively event in Mumbai on Thursday. The track, released by Waveband Production, had already gained attention after being featured briefly in the film’s teaser, prompting anticipation among fans.

The full cast and crew were present for the launch, including Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Tusshar Kapoor, Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shaad Randhawa, Nishant Malkhani, Milap Milan Zaveri, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, A. Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, and Umesh Bansal.

The atmosphere at the event reflected the humor and camaraderie that have defined the Masti film series. ‘Pakad Pakad’ features the franchise’s leading trio — Deshmukh, Oberoi, and Shivdasani — reprising their roles as Amar, Meet, and Prem. The song, composed and performed by Meet Bros and featuring Danish Sabri, blends upbeat rhythm, playful lyrics, and the mischievous tone the series is known for. Sabri also wrote the lyrics.

Shot on a large scale, the track highlights the trio’s comic timing and lighthearted chemistry. The Meet Bros said the collaboration with writer-director Milap Milan Zaveri was smooth and energetic. “This is the third time we’re working with Milap, and it’s always a blast. He has a clear vision and brings fun energy to every project,” they said. They added that two more songs from the film — ‘One in Crore’ and ‘Naagin’ — will be released soon.

Mastiii 4 is described as a colorful, high-energy comedy with the tagline “Love Visa.” Along with the returning trio, Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, and Arshad Warsi join the cast. The film has been shot extensively across locations in the United Kingdom, offering sweeping visuals and polished production design.

The movie is written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and presented by Waveband Production and Zed Studios, in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms. It is produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, with Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Umesh Bansal also attached as producers.

Mastiii 4 is scheduled for release on November 21. (Source: IANS)