Indian Ambassador Visits Lehigh University as Part of Broader U.S. Outreach

WASHINGTON — India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, visited Lehigh University in Pennsylvania this week to discuss the growing India–U.S. partnership and the role of educational collaboration and the Indian American community in strengthening bilateral ties.

Kwatra participated in a fireside chat with former U.S. Ambassador to India Richard Verma, engaging with students and faculty on India’s economic vision and expanding strategic cooperation with the United States.

“Spoke with brilliant young students at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania at a fireside chat with my friend Richard Verma,” Kwatra wrote on X on Thursday. “We discussed India’s growth vision, strong India-US relationship and the role of the Indian American diaspora in furthering the partnership.”

During the discussion, Kwatra highlighted the contributions of Indian-origin Americans across sectors in the U.S. “There are a large number of Indian origin American nationals who are contributing enormously to community building and nation building in the U.S.,” he said, as quoted by local media.

Kwatra also noted that India’s energy purchases from the United States have risen significantly in recent months, reflecting deeper economic engagement.

The visit is part of a broader diplomatic outreach that has intensified in recent days. On Wednesday, Kwatra met with U.S. Senator Steve Daines to discuss ongoing trade relations, the recently signed 10-year defense framework agreement, and emerging opportunities in technology and innovation.

Earlier in the week, the ambassador hosted Paul Kapur, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, at India House in Washington. Both sides described the meeting as a constructive exchange on shared strategic and regional priorities.

The White House also reiterated support for strong ties between New Delhi and Washington, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying that President Donald Trump “feels very positive and strongly” about the relationship and speaks “pretty frequently” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kwatra is expected to continue outreach to universities, lawmakers, business leaders, and community organizations in the weeks ahead as part of efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation. (Source: IANS)