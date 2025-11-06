CIC Resigns in Assam Amid RTI Filings Linked to Brother in Zubeen Garg Death Case

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI — Assam Chief Information Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has resigned from his post following a series of Right to Information (RTI) applications seeking details related to his brother, Shyamkanu Mahanta, who is among those arrested in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Mahanta submitted his resignation on the recommendation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The move comes as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death in Singapore on September 19.

So far, seven people have been arrested in the case, including event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta; Garg’s cousin, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandipan Garg; the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma; band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta; and two private security personnel, identified as Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. All remain in judicial custody until November 11.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Bhaskar Mahanta said he stepped down out of “conscience and fairness,” explaining that he did not want his position to raise questions of conflict if any RTI applications concerning his brother were to come before the commission.

Mahanta, who took office on April 5, 2023, highlighted efforts undertaken during his tenure, including digitalizing the commission’s operations, enabling online applications, conducting hearings via video conference, improving case disposal rates, and taking action against the misuse of the RTI Act.

He said the reforms were aimed at making the RTI process more transparent and accessible, but the current situation required him to act to maintain public trust.

“When the controversy involving my brother surfaced, I made it clear to myself that if any RTI was filed regarding him, my position should not cast even the smallest shadow of doubt in the public mind,” he wrote.

He added that although an RTI applicant had expressed personal confidence in his integrity, he felt stepping down was necessary to avoid any perception of influence or bias.

“Even if I had remained in office, the applicant would have received the correct information. But I felt it necessary to ensure that there should be no room for misunderstanding,” Mahanta stated. (Source: IANS)