Massachusetts Lawmakers, Immigration Advocates Gather to Launch “Protect Our Immigrant Communities” Campaign

BOSTON – On Wednesday, January 29, the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy (MIRA) Coalition rallied alongside state lawmakers and immigrant rights activists to launch the “Protect Our Immigrant Communities” campaign, aimed at passing reforms to preserve and expand immigrant rights as the new president ramps up his attacks on the immigrant population.

“The incredible turnout of lawmakers and advocates at yesterday’s rally displayed the ardent support our state’s strong immigrant community has on Beacon Hill,” said Elizabeth Sweet, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy (MIRA) Coalition. “The Protect Our Immigrant Communities campaign will serve to advocate for pro-immigrant policies and protections in addition to providing a platform for immigrants to make their voices heard across the Commonwealth.”

The Protect Our Immigrant Communities campaign is calling on Beacon Hill to pass the Safe Communities Act, sponsored by Senator Jamie Eldridge (D-Marlboro) and Senator Liz Miranda (D-Boston) as SD.1670. In the House of Representatives, Representative Manny Cruz (D-Salem) and Representative Priscila S. Sousa (D-Framingham) filed the bill as HD.3816. The reform would prevent ICE from deputizing local officials and forcing them to do the job of the federal government, as well as prohibit courts or police from inquiring about an individual’s immigration status.

“It is critical that the Legislature passes the Safe Communities Act to protect vulnerable immigrants who come to Massachusetts to work, raise families, and contribute to their communities. This bill will also ensure that law enforcement can focus on public safety rather than federal immigration enforcement. When trust between police and immigrant communities is lost, the safety of the entire Commonwealth is at risk,” said Senator Jamie Eldridge (D-Marlborough).

“It’s time for this legislature to take a stand for immigrants whose communities are in crisis because of mistrust, fear, and misinformation.” said Senator Liz Miranda (D-Roxbury). “As a first-generation Cabo Verdean-American legislator and as someone from a mixed status family, I know that the immigrant story is one of hard work, sacrifice, hope, and distance from loved ones in pursuit of a dream deferred — not one of criminality. We must quickly take action to expand and enforce civil liberties and rights for all Massachusetts residents in the face of the Trump administration’s target on the Commonwealth.”

“I am honored to be working alongside my fellow sponsors, civil rights organizations and law enforcement to advocate for the passage of the Safe Communities Act” said State Representative Manny Cruz (D-Salem). “Our state and local enforcement resources are already limited and this bill prevents our resources from being co-opted by the federal government. The Safe Communities Act aligns with the best community policing practices, preserves fundamental civil rights, and ensures that anyone who committed a crime is held fully accountable in the Commonwealth first, before they face civil immigration proceedings.”

“Our commitment to serving our communities and keeping them safe includes caring for our most vulnerable constituents, especially those who have helped compose the economic, cultural and social backbones of our districts,” said Representative Priscila S. Sousa (D-Framingham). “As an immigrant myself, this is critical because I know how they feel. That experience comes with duty and that is what brings us to this conversation.”

“The Safe Communities Act represents a clear and actionable step towards rebuilding trust between immigrants and the systems designed to serve them,” said Dawn Sauma, Co-Executive Director at the Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence. “It sends a powerful message that all people – no matter their status – deserve dignity, protection, and justice.”

The campaign is also urging state leaders to pass the Immigrant Legal Defense Act, sponsored by Senator Adam Gomez (D-Springfield) as SD.2057 and Representative David Rogers (D-Belmont) and Representative Frank Moran (D-Lawrence) as HD.4072. The policy would help provide immigrants at risk of deportation with access to an attorney, which unlike for U.S. citizens, is not guaranteed. Currently, only 37 percent of immigrants have legal representation in court, primarily due to the high cost of legal representation, making this reform’s passage paramount.

“I am beyond proud to partner with MIRA as the Senate sponsor of the Immigrant Legal Defense Act,” said Senator Adam Gomez (D-Springfield). “Our communities are facing unprecedented challenges and we must establish a united front to provide some of our most vulnerable constituents with the protections and tools they need to face the threat of detention and deportation. Legal representation can often make all the difference in immigration court. Still, despite this, in Massachusetts, more than half of immigrants with pending cases are navigating their proceedings without a lawyer. We must bridge this gap and ensure immigrants in need can access legal representation to ensure truly equitable outcomes.”

“With the recent siege on immigrants in our country, it is now more than ever that we need the Immigrant Legal Defense Act,” said Representative David Rogers (D-Belmont). “I am pleased to file this bill with MIRA to protect the rights of our immigrant community facing deportation and give them access to legal representation that is so vital in immigration court.”

“When a person has access to a lawyer or a legal representative speaking on their behalf, there is a high chance that this person might win their case at immigration court,” said Damaris Velasquez, Programs Director at Agencia ALPHA. “They can apply for some type of relief. They can prepare for their hearings. But what is important is that they can understand their rights. Immigration rights are human rights.”