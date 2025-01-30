Bollywood Roundup: Rhea Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rhea Kapoor curates a stylish look for sister Sonam Kapoor at Paris Fashion Week

Mumbai– Rhea Kapoor once again showcased her impeccable fashion sense as she styled her sister, Sonam Kapoor, for the prestigious Paris Fashion Week.

Sonam Kapoor recently graced the Elie Saab Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week, turning heads in a stunning all-white ensemble. The dynamic duo made a striking impression with their flawless fashion collaboration, with Sonam radiating elegance in the exquisite look curated by Rhea for the Haute Couture event.

The styling not only highlighted Sonam’s signature sophistication but also reflected Rhea’s keen eye for detail and trendsetting choices, making them one of the most talked-about sibling duos at the fashion extravaganza. Rhea also took to her Instagram to share pictures of the Neerja star, who was seen posing with utmost style and grace.

Sonam’s couture ensemble, designed by Lebanon-based fashion designer Elie Saab, featured a beautifully crafted knit sweater, embellished with intricate cross-stitch details and delicate eyelets. The high turtleneck, ribbed cuffs, and hem offered a structured yet relaxed fit, while the full-length flared sleeves, adorned with embroidered rose-shaped florets, elevated the design.

The actress accessorized her look with matching white leather boots, broad-tinted sunglasses, gold rose-shaped earrings, a ring, and a luxurious watch adorned with rainbow crystals.

Interestingly, Rhea Kapoor has long been the stylist behind many of her sister Sonam Kapoor’s iconic looks. The ace producer is also the co-owner of the fashion line Rheson alongside her sister Sonam.

On the work front, Rhea Kapoor began her career as a film producer with Rajshree Ojha’s “Aisha” in 2010, starring her sister Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in lead roles.

She followed this success by producing the 2014 film “Khoobsurat,” directed by Shashanka Ghosh, a modern remake of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s classic film. She also co-produced the hit film “Veere Di Wedding,” which starred Sonam, Kareena Kapoor, and Swara Bhaskar. The female buddy comedy film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, was released on June 1, 2018.

Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal to lock horns at the World Pickleball League

Mumbai– Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal will be seen locking horns at the pickleball court for a special exhibition match at the World Pickleball League (WPBL) on 1st February. The Bollywood hunks will be joined by two players from the league during the match.

Thrilled about the Pickleball game, Mr Perfectionist said, “Sports, just like cinema, is a great unifier. I am looking forward to the match against my dear friend Ali, and to play alongside some of the world’s best Pickleball players who have already set the courts on fire at the WPBL.”

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal revealed, “I have had the privilege of sharing the screen with Aamir, and now, getting an opportunity to play one of my favorite sports—Pickleball—with him is indeed a pleasure. Aamir is synonymous with perfection, and I am certain he will bring exactly that with his A-game on the court. Also a huge congrats to Gaurav and the entire WPBL team for putting up a terrific sportainment show that has beautifully blended Pickleball with entertainment, making it appealing and reach to a huge audience.”

Gaurav Natekar, Co-Founder and CEO of World Pickleball League also pitched in saying, “Arati and I are very grateful for the support Aamir has extended to the work we are doing in pickleball and specifically the World Pickleball League. We look forward to having both Aamir and Ali, on court to play alongside our pro players and it promises to be an interesting evening of pickleball and entertainment.”

For the unaware, the World Pickleball League is also the first non-cricket event to be hosted at the iconic CCI Brabourne Stadium in over 15 years.

In the meantime, Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal have worked together in the 2009 drama, “3 Idiots”.

Coming to Aamir Khan’s professional commitments, Mr Perfectionist is currently working on his next, “Sitaare Zameen Par”. Genelia Deshmukh has also been roped in to play a key role in the movie directed by R. S. Prasanna. The much-awaited flick is the sequel to the 2007 blockbuster, “Taare Zameen Par”.

Akshay Kumar extols PM Modi’s call for ‘campaign against obesity’, shares video

New Delhi– Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a healthy nation and the need for a ‘campaign against rising obesity’ at a recent event has received a big shout-out from the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

The actor praised the Prime Minister for ‘enlightening and energising’ the countrymen towards adopting a healthy lifestyle and cutting down on ‘unwanted flab’ and also shared his video.

Sharing a portion of PM Modi’s speech from the 38th National Games launch, the actor said that he loved the way, the Prime Minister summed up the impact of unhealthy practices on our lifestyle.

“Health is the biggest wealth,” the actor wrote on X and also strongly advocated for everyone to follow PM Modi’s advice of regular exercise and nutritious food for a healthy life.

On January 28, PM Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun which will see 10,000 athletes competing in various disciplines over the next 17 days. He also described the National Games as a ‘celebration of India’s incredible sporting talent’.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi made a strong pitch about the need to adopt a healthy lifestyle and also raised concerns over obesity emerging as a ‘health hazard’ in the country.

“Figures show that our country is witnessing a spurt in obesity and related problems. Every section including the youths are being affected with this. It’s a matter of concern because with people becoming overweight, this is making the population prone to lifestyle diseases including diabetes, heart diseases and others,” PM Modi said.

He added that Fit India movement and National Games will serve as effective tools in encouraging people to live an active, disciplined and balanced life.

He also urged the countrymen to focus on two things — exercise and diet control.

He encouraged everyone to take some time each day for exercise, whether it’s walking or working out. Stressing about the importance of a balanced and nutritious diet, he suggested a reduction in unhealthy fats and oils.

“Old is gold because our ancestors used to eat fresh, natural and balanced meals,” he pointed out.

PM Modi also advised to reduce the use of cooking oil by at least 10 per cent each month, as such small steps can lead to significant health improvements.

“A healthy mind and healthy body can lay the foundation for a healthy nation,” he said, evoking applause from the audience.

PM Modi also urged the sporting community, state administration and community leaders to help the citizens in making them informed choices.

Richa Chadha talks about her dreams of ‘convincing’ Sanjay Bhansali to cast her

Mumbai– Actress Richa Chadha, in her first post for 2025, wrote about her 2011 dream journal, where one of her key goals was to “convince” Sanjay Bhansali to cast her.

Reflecting on how far she’s come, she shared how this dream became a reality when she got to perform as Lajjo under Bhansali’s direction “Heeramandi”, checking that dream off her list. On Thursday, Richa took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos featuring herself, actor husband Ali Fazal and their newborn baby.

Alongside it, the actress penned a lengthy note where she opened up about her personal milestones, expressing her joy at birthing a “beautiful daughter” and producing her first film under the banner of “Girls Will Be Girls.”

Chadha wrote, “This is my first post of 2025. I was journaling yesterday (yes, I was using the same one that I used in 2011, a year before the release of Gangs of Wasseypur that put me on the map), and you can see, one of dreams…articulated in the list. To ‘convince SanjayBhansali to cast me. What a year it’s been, from being able to perform Lajjo with maestro and check that off the list of dreams…then birthing a beautiful daughter and our first film as producers! @girlswillbegirls_themovie!!!.”

“Stoked that I have been nominated, but never in a million years did I imagine that our lil indie will ne nominated alongside, me as an actor…this means our film has transcended the (not real) shackles of “arthouse” and made it to @IIFA nominations! For that, I must thank @primevideoin

Thank you, @iifa @bhansaliproductions. Congratulations #ShuchiTalati , she’s not on Instagram, guys. Congrats, @preetiwooman , upwards and onwards! So proud of you! Second last video- fruit of my loins , last image- my heart and the apple of my eye!!! @alifazal9 Keep on dreamin’, cuz dreams come true,” the post further read.

In terms of work, Richa’s most recent appearance was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.”

Salman Khan talks about the song he has added to his playlist

Mumbai– Bollywood star Salman Khan has revealed which song he has added to his playlist.

Salman took to his Instagram stories, where he uploaded a video featuring veteran singer Asha Bhosle listening to her granddaughter Zanai’s song “Kehndi Hai”.

For the caption, Salman wrote: “Asha Ji you are the sweetest and this is adorable… Congratulations, Zanai Kehndi Hai is already on my playlist…”

Earlier this month,Salman revealed that he is set to bring out his “inner Avenger” for his label Being Human.

Salman took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself holding a Captain America shield.

He wrote: “Gear up for something super, something heroic! @marvel_india for the first Avenger himself… stay tuned with @beinghumanclothing for an exciting journey ahead. #JustBeingHuman #CaptainAmericaXBeingHumanclothing #Marvel #ComingSoon.”

On the acting front, Salman will next be seen in “Sikandar”, which marks the star’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. ‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick’, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

He was recently seen hosting “Bigg Boss 18”. It was on January 20, when the star announced Karanveer as the winner. He and first runner-up Vivian Dsena made it to the finale after a long, tedious, and challenging journey of 105 days inside the “Bigg Boss 18” house.

Along with Karan and Vivian, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh had made it to the top 6 contenders this season.

The popular reality show commenced with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.

Mrunal Thakur reveals her new hobby

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has recently shared her newfound passion for thread work.

The actress took to social media to reveal her latest hobby, showing fans a glimpse of her artistic side. Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Jersey’ actress posted a picture on Instagram showcasing her intricate threadwork, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that expressed how she has found peace and creativity in this craft.

Alongside the image, Thakur wrote, “Hello, new hobby.” The ‘Super 30’ star had previously dropped her “golden hour” memories. Prior to that, she had posted her image of doing pilates pistol squats. In the first clip, Thakur demonstrated her Pilates skills, using a reformer to enhance her flexibility and balance. She exuded calm and confidence as she effortlessly pulled the resistance bands and arched her body backward with precision, showcasing her expertise.

Thakur also made headlines for attending the Coldplay concert in Mumbai. She posted a series of her images from the event and wrote, “C O L D P L A Y…Cause you’re a sky full of stars, You’re a sky full of stars…..SUCH A HEAVENLY VIEW.”

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur has been confirmed for a prominent role in the much-anticipated sequel “Son of Sardaar 2.” In this action-comedy, she will be sharing the screen with none other than Ajay Devgn. The film is slated for release on July 25, 2025, marking the return of the popular franchise 13 years after the original “Son of Sardaar,” which featured Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, “Son of Sardaar 2” promises to continue the saga of action and comedy, with Ajay Devgn producing the film under his banner, Devgn Films, in association with Jio Studios.

Along with Mrunal and Ajay Devgn in leading roles, the film will also feature Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal part.

Poonam Pandey seeks redemption with Maha Kumbh dip after ‘death drama’ controversy

Mumbai– Actress Poonam Pandey sought spiritual redemption at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, participating in the sacred Amrit Snan on January 29.

The actress, who had been surrounded by controversy following her ‘death drama’ incident, took to the holy waters in a bid for purification and renewal. She joined millions of devotees at the world’s largest religious gathering, where she immersed herself in the sacred waters.

Pandey, who has been actively sharing her experiences on social media, took to Instagram to reflect on the powerful spiritual atmosphere of the event. In a heartfelt post, she wrote, “Mahakumbh… Witnessing life up close, where a 70-year-old walks barefoot for hours, where faith knows no limits. Feeling deeply for those who lost their lives, hoping they find moksha. The devotion here has left me speechless… #mahakumbh.”

Poonam participated in the Amrit Snan at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh as part of the Mauni Amavasya rituals. She wore a black-and-white kurta adorned with ‘Om’ and ‘Mahakal’ text, symbolizing spiritual significance. Sharing a photo from her holy dip, Poonam wrote in the caption, “Shakti bhale hi kam ho jaaye, shraddha kam nahi honi chhaiye. Om Namah Shivaay.” In another post, she expressed, “Sab paap dhul gaye mere,” reflecting on the purification and spiritual renewal she experienced during the sacred ritual.

In 2024, Poonam Pandey’s death hoax, intended to raise awareness for cervical cancer, sparked widespread debate. Initial reports led many to believe she had passed away, only for it to later be revealed as a publicity stunt. While the stunt generated significant media attention and increased online searches for cervical cancer, it also faced criticism for its controversial method of raising awareness.

On February 2, a post was shared on her Instagram handle that suggested she had died of cervical cancer. Poonam later apologized, sharing another post in which she wrote, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical cancer didn’t claim me.” (IANS)