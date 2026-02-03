Anil Kapoor Says Competition From Younger Actors Keeps Him Motivated

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has spoken candidly about growing competition from younger actors in the industry, saying it pushes him to stay sharp and energized as he prepares for the release of his upcoming streaming project Family Business.

Kapoor made the remarks on Tuesday while attending a special event announcing Netflix’s 2026 content slate. Speaking at the event, he reflected on working with younger performers, including Vijay Varma, and described the experience as both challenging and rewarding.

“All the people here, Hansal sir, obviously the youngest is Hansal sir, Vikram sir, the producer, and Akash, we have been friends for so many years. And of course, all of you are aware, I have enjoyed working with you,” Kapoor said. “All these young people, they are giving me a run for the money. You know, as I said, the competition is increasing. And competing with them, that keeps me young.”

He added that engaging with younger talent has helped sustain his passion for acting.

“Competing with all of you, all you youngsters. And thank you, the media, for coming and all of you all. It’s a great occasion. It’s 10 years of Netflix. It’s been 10 years of Netflix. It’s going to be 50 years soon,” he said.

Family Business centers on a powerful corporate succession battle, following a visionary billionaire who selects a rising tycoon as his successor to lead India’s largest conglomerate. Months into the role, the chosen heir is abruptly removed, prompting a fierce retaliation that turns the struggle for control into an all-out corporate war. As old secrets emerge and alliances collapse, the conflict threatens to tear apart one of the country’s most respected business empires, highlighting how questions of legacy and bloodline can transform power into personal vendetta.

Sharing insight into the project, the creators said the series explores the complex personal dynamics that drive high-stakes boardroom battles.

“Family Business explores the deeply complicated and messy personal relationships that define every boardroom battle of a family of tycoons. What happens when inheritance becomes expectation, and legacies collide? It’s a ride unlike any other in a world never seen before,” the team said. “We’re excited for audiences to get their first glimpse of this world through Next on Netflix, and we look forward to revealing more of the story in the months ahead.”

Family Business is set to stream on Netflix. (Source: IANS)