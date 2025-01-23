Manisha Jain Appointed Executive Director of Ekal Vidyalaya USA as Ranjani Saigal Steps Down

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Ekal Vidyalaya announced the appointment of Manisha Jain as the Executive Director of Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of USA.

Ranjani Saigal, who has served as Executive Director for nearly 12 years, is stepping down to pursue other interests. During her tenure, Ekal Vidyalaya has expanded its efforts to support more single-teacher schools in remote and underprivileged areas of India, bringing education to millions of children who lack access to formal schooling.

Beyond education, Ms. Saigal has actively championed Ekal’s integrated development initiatives. These include programs focused on digital literacy, healthcare, skill training, and sustainable agriculture, enabling communities to achieve self-reliance.

“Manisha Jain arrives at Ekal Vidyalaya with an unwavering devotion to our mission and the communities we serve. Her passion and tireless drive for excellence promise to shepherd us into an exciting new chapter of growth,” said Dr. Subra Dravida, President of Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of USA. “As Executive Director, Manisha will spearhead bold initiatives, cultivate enduring partnerships with our donors, spread our reach and inspire our community as she brings her heartfelt commitment to every facet of her role. We are confident that her visionary leadership will elevate our organization’s impact and foster meaningful, lasting change. She is an outstanding educator and proven leader who distinguished herself throughout our search process. We are extremely excited to have Manisha ji assume the role of Executive Director.”

Ms. Jain’s journey with Ekal began seven years ago as a volunteer and donor. Through her commitment and passion for Ekal, she became President of the New England chapter. Under her leadership, the chapter has made significant progress gaining a robust increase in volunteers as well as donor engagement, resulting in impactful fundraising events, Ekal Vidyalaya said in a statement.

Prior to New England Chapter, Ms. Jain was the Chief Executive Officer of Juju Productions, a music and video production company, where she forged strategic partnerships, led external communications, and organized cross-cultural events.

“She is a dynamic and versatile professional with over 3 decades of experience in education, education management and community service. She has a proven track record in spearheading and expanding community service initiatives, with a deep passion for fostering collaborative environments, with her goal-oriented leadership skills,” the statement said.

In 2020, Ms. Jain started the “Sew We Care” initiative that was instrumental in donating close to 25,000 pieces of homemade PPE to local hospitals and organizations. Her leadership has been recognized by organizations such as India Association of Greater Boston, Volunteering for Seniors, United India Association, IIFFB, to name a few. She was honored as one of the 20 outstanding women of 2020 -21 by India New England News and was awarded the “Excellence in Community Service in Healthcare” award for the year.

“I am deeply humbled to help guide Ekal Vidyalaya’s growth, knowing that every step forward brings the invaluable gift of education to millions who might otherwise go without it,” said Ms. Jain. “It fills me with excitement to unite an even broader network of supporters in the United States and beyond, so we can strengthen our collective impact and ensure Ekal’s transformative mission reaches greater heights. This is an incredible opportunity that allows me to integrate my interests in educational excellence, service to humanity, holistic development of India, and philanthropy into a unified stream.”

“Ekal wishes Ranjani ji all the best in her future endeavors and is extremely grateful for her contributions and impact and welcomes Manisha in her new rol,” the statement said.