Bollywood Roundup: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rashmika Mandanna, and more…

Aamir Khan louds the trailer of Shushant Thamke’s debut film ‘Pintu Ki Pappi’

Mumbai– Every newcomer craves the approval of bigwigs in the industry. For debutant actor Shushant Thamke, that dream came true when Aamir Khan heaper praises on the trailer of his upcoming film “Pintu Ki Pappi”.

The trailer of the drama that was unveiled last month has been receiving a lot of applause from everyone. Aamir Khan recently met Shushant Thamke and shared his views on the trailer of his debut movie “Pintu Ki Pappi”.

Reacting to Aamir Khan’s appreciation for the trailer, Shushant Thamke revealed that he will cherish this moment forever. He was quoted saying, “It’s hard to describe the feeling I had when Aamir Khan had seen the trailer of Pintu Ki Pappi and loved it. Aamir sir is someone I’ve looked up to my entire life, and to know that he appreciated my work was overwhelming. His response has motivated me to work harder and give my best to my craft. To receive such validation from him is a moment I will cherish forever.”

Billed as a laughter ride, “Pintu Ki Pappi” features debutants Shushant Thamke, Jaanyaa Joshi, and Viidhi along with an ensemble cast of Vijay Raaz, Murali Sharma, Ali Asgar, Sunil Pal, Ajay Jadhav, Puja Banerjee, and Ganesh Acharya, along with others.

Made under the direction of Shiv Hare, the project has been produced by Vidhi Acharya and Ganesh Acharya under the banner of V2S Production & Entertainment. Shiv Hare, Shyamli Pandey, and Anadi Sufi are on board the team as writers.

On another hand, Aamir Khan is currently busy with his next, “Sitaare Zameen Par”. Going by the latest reports, Mr Perfectionist is presently shooting for the film in Vadodara, Gujarat. The shooting is expected to take place between 21st and 25th January. The movie will also star Genelia Deshmukh in a key role.

Helmed by R. S. Prasanna, the movie is the sequel to Aamir’s 2007 blockbuster hit, “Taare Zameen Par”.

Hrithik Roshan shares heartfelt post for his sister on her birthday

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in ‘Fighter’, is celebrating the birthday of his sister Sunaina Roshan.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of his sister after her weight loss journey.

He also penned a heartfelt note for her in the caption. He wrote, “Happy birthday Didi. Your newfound attitude to life and the things you have accomplished this past year are nothing less than extraordinary! In fact it’s almost magical. Keep going didi ! You are amazing and I love you”.

The actor’s father, Rakesh Roshan also wished his daughter as he wrote, “My beautiful Niks wish u a very happy birthday & abundance love & strength on the beautiful journey u are walking on.love (sic)”.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan celebrated 25 years of his debut movie ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, as he took to his Instagram, and shared several pictures of the notes that he wrote ahead of the shooting of the film during his preparation time.

The notes highlight the extensive prep work of the actor, and prove why he deserved to become an overnight sensation with ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ which was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.

He wrote in the caption, “My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’, I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it. Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realise, absolutely nothing. Good thing? Bad thing? It’s just how it is (sic)”.

He added, “Only process remains. So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do. It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. And the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book. Only thing I am relieved about is the proof of resilience. The first page says “one day“ at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep. #25yearsofkahonaapyaarhai”.

Rashmika Mandanna spotted on wheelchair ahead of ‘Chhaava’ trailer

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna, whose ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ emerged as a huge box-office success, is making the most of this phase of her career. The actress is not slowing down despite a recent injury.

As she gears up for her next film, ‘Chhaava’, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport sitting on a wheelchair. Rashmika arrived in the city for the trailer launch of ‘Chhaava’ on Wednesday. Although she suffered an injury, she didn’t let that affect her work commitments and made it to the event. The actress portrays the role of Maharani Yesubai in ‘Chhaava’.

‘Chhaava’, directed by Laxman Utekar, is based upon the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

Last year in September, Rashmika had revealed that she suffered a minor accident. The actress had also shared on social media that she has been having a lot of laddoos during her recovery.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Hey guys, how’ve you been? I know it’s been a while since I came on here or was even seen in the public. The reason I haven’t been very active in the last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors”.

She further mentioned, “I am better now and just for heads up – I am in the phase of being super active so all the best dealing with my activities. Make it a priority to take care of yourself always because life is super fragile and short and we don’t know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness everyday. PS: Another update, I’ve been eating a lot of laddoos”.

Meanwhile, the actress also has ‘Kubera’, ‘Sikandar’, ‘Rainbow’, ‘Thama’, ‘Animal Park’, ‘Pushpa 3’, and ‘The Girlfriend’ in the pipeline.

Raveena Tandon seeks blessings at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon, who was last seen in ‘Ghudchadi’, recently paid a visit to Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on Wednesday.

The actress spoke with IANS, as she said, “My father came here for 50 years. Since I was born, I have been coming here regularly. And, since my children were born, I first brought them here and put them at Baba’s feet”.

She further mentioned, “I have a very old relationship with Baba. The first time I came after my father left, I saw my father with folded hands standing beside me, so I know that my father lives with Baba”.

Earlier, the actress ditched the centenary celebrations of the Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor as they attended Bryan Adams’ concert in Mumbai along with social media personality Mira Rajput Kapoor. Both Raveena and Mira took to their social media handles and expressed their excitement.

Raveena shared a slew of images and videos on her Instagram from the concert. She also penned a long note in the caption, and shared how this gig allowed her to relive her days from the college as she was working insane shifts during her college.

She wrote, “A night with #bryanadams . And how I love my Mumbaikars , went down to enjoy the real feel of being in the midst , only to hear a welcoming ankhiyon se goli maare! Hahahha . Love you my Mumbai folks. Having missed concerts that I always wanted to go to in all my days of college as I was already working insane erratic hours on my shoots. Now Making up for lost years (sic)”.

Mira also shared pictures from the event, and was seen donning a T-shirt from Bryan Adams in Singapore.

She wrote, “Young and wild and free. Find a bigger fan of @bryanadams than me Wearing my T-shirt from his concert in Singapore, March 2023”.

Ekta Kapoor to start a new career in this field

Mumbai– Ektaa Kapoor is one of the most influential personalities in the television industry. Now, it seems like the producer has found her true calling. Taking to her official IG handle, Ektaa Kapoor revealed that she is highly inclined towards astrology and medicine supplements.

She recently dropped a video on Instagram where she can be heard saying, “In a few years, I think I will shift to this. Today, I am going to share with you guys what my favorite favorite thing to do is – astrology and medicine supplements. So I am absolutely studying medicine, and that is my favorite favorite topic.” The filmmaker also gave us a glimpse of her massive stock of medicines in the video.

Furthermore, it is no secret that she is a firm believer in astrology. It has been known by many that Ektaa Kapoor used to keep the name of her every television serial from the letter ‘K’.

Ektaa Kapoor’s post was captioned, “My passion supplements wellness medicine health astrology!!!! After of course content ! JAI MATA DI”

Commenting on the post, yesteryear actress Neelam Kothari penned, “I’m waiting for a consultation”, with three laughing emojis.

One of the Insta users wrote, “No matter you can afford any types of medicines but I wish you to be healthy always.”

Another one shared, “But Eku Why do you need these medicines ?”

The third comment read, “I can’t believe person like you need medicines regularly.”

Prior to this, Ektaa Kapoor posted a video on social media from one of her most popular shows, “Pavitra Rishta”, wishing the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday.

She mentioned in the caption, “Nostalgia emotions n memories come in waves and maybe today is one such day…… happy birthday, where ever you are shine, smile, remember you r loved !”

One of the comments on the post read, “Please make more such serials.. tv needs revolution and only you can make it happen @ektarkapoor.”

Reacting to this, Ektaa Kapoor wrote, “@priyankkabsht while I love tv d most it is very tough to make sweet shows TV is my favourite, medium but to run a company. N p and I most of my time now is in Films:(”

Karisma says ‘positive vibes only’ after Saif Ali Khan returns home from hospital

Mumbai– As her brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan returned home after spending almost six days in the hospital, actress Karisma Kapoor shared a post about “positive vibes”.

Karisma, whose younger sister and Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor is married to Saif, took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a post which read: “Positive Vibes Only.”

The post comes after Saif returned home in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The actor was dressed in a white shirt and a pair of denims, and was seen shaking hands with friends and neighbours, as he walked towards his den. The dressing on his neck was also visible through his collar.

The 54-year-old star was reportedly attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the wee hours of January 16. As per claims, the actor went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. He was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of January 16. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine.

After he was admitted in the hospital, a document pertaining to the insurance claim made by the actor went viral. It showed an initial requested amount of Rs 35, 98, 700 against an approved amount of Rs 250, 00, 000.

Ahead of Saif getting discharged, Kareena had posted and then deleted an emotional plea on Instagram. She had put out an appeal for a brief period, pleading that the family be left alone.

Kareena, posting pictures that had been published in a section of the media that showed new toys arriving at their residence for her children Taimur and Jeh, wrote,

“Stop this now. Have a heart. Leave us alone for God’s sake.”

However, minutes later, her appeal was not to be found on Instagram.

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she is posting less on social media

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has finally shared the reason as to why she is not posting much on social media.

Shraddha took to her Instagram stories section, where she posted a picture of herself studying. She is seen sitting on a table and reading a book.

“Isiliye post kam kar rahi hoon… (This is why I am posting less),” she wrote as the caption, without revealing what she is reading.

On January 21, Shraddha re-shared a picture posted by her brother Siddhanth Kapoor on her Instagram story. The photograph seemed to be from a wedding.

For the caption, the actress made a reference from the film “Andaz Apna Apna,” where their father Shakti Kapoor played the role of the funny villain Crime Master Gogo.

She wrote as the caption: “Gogo ke bacche dekho kitne acche.”

Released in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It also stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role) and Shakti. Although the film was a semi-hit at the box office, the film has emerged as a cult film over the years.

Shakti’s lines as Gogo such as “Aaya hun, kuch toh leke jaunga. Khaandani chor hun main”, “Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelta hun main” and “Suno suno duniya ke logon, sabse bada hai mister Gogo” are still popular amongst cinephiles.

Meanwhile, 2024 has been an incredible year for Shraddha, as ‘Stree 2’ raced ahead of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ to become the biggest hit in Hindi cinema before it was beaten by the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

On the work front, the actress will reportedly star in the next installment of the “Dhoom” franchise alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she worked in the 2023 film “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”. (IANS)