Makers Of Yash-Starrer ‘Toxic’ Release Music Video For ‘Tabaahi’

Chennai — The makers of director Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming action film “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups,” starring Yash in the lead role, have released the official music video for “Tabaahi,” the film’s first song.

KVN Productions, which is producing the film, shared the song on social media and wrote, “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, There is a field. I’ll meet you there – Rumi. #Tabaahi Out now in Hindi… #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026. #ToxicTheMovie #ToxicOn26thAug.”

The song offers audiences a first glimpse into one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Featuring Yash alongside Kiara Advani in a new on-screen pairing, “Tabaahi” presents a sweeping romantic number built around intense emotion and strong chemistry between the two actors.

The music video captures love as intimate, unwavering and all-consuming. Set against a grand cinematic canvas, it features striking visuals, evocative storytelling, guitar arrangements and an orchestral score that introduce the world of “Toxic.”

Ahead of the launch, the makers built anticipation with a social media exchange on July 7. Using the film’s official handle, they posted, “What do you call a forbidden love that only exists in stolen time?” and tagged Advani.

Advani responded with one word: “Tabaahi.” Zee Music Company later joined the exchange by quoting her reply and writing, “Stay Tuned…”

Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, with Hindi lyrics by Raj Shekhar, “Tabaahi” has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Speaking about the song, Mishra said, “Tabaahi isn’t a love song in the conventional sense, it’s love as wreckage, as surrender, as fire that doesn’t ask permission. Toxic demanded music that could hold that intensity: epic and intimate at once. Yash Bhai brings a rare conviction to the screen that I tried to match note for note. Tabaahi, for me, was about chasing that raw, unfiltered pulse of love, the kind that consumes before it comforts.”

The song has been adapted across languages by Yogaraj Bhat in Kannada, Ramajogayya Sastry in Telugu, Vignesh Shivan in Tamil and Rafeeq Ahammed in Malayalam.

“Toxic” features Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, the film has been shot in Kannada and English and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other languages. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, “Toxic” is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide on August 26. (Source: IANS)