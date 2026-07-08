Neeti Mohan Says ‘Jooti Kasoori’ Blends Innocence And Charm

Mumbai — Playback singer Neeti Mohan says her new track “Jooti Kasoori” blends innocence, charm, Punjabi folk roots and contemporary sensibilities.

The Punjabi folk-pop track has been composed and written by Rehat, with additional lyrics by Panchhi and music production by Agaazz.

Talking about the song, Mohan said, “Jooti Kasoori instantly connected with me because of its beautiful blend of Punjabi folk roots and contemporary sensibilities.”

The song tells the playful story of a young man trying to woo the woman he admires. The music video features moments of romance and pursuit, while Mohan brings the track to life with her vocals and screen presence.

“There’s a certain innocence and charm in the melody that makes it incredibly enjoyable to sing. I loved bringing this story to life, both as a singer and on screen, and I hope listeners connect with the warmth, romance, and playful spirit of the song,” she said.

The music video features Mohan, Diksha Munjal and Karan Jotwani.

The track blends traditional melodies with a contemporary appeal. Its mix of classical Punjabi folk influences and modern lyricism gives it a nostalgic yet fresh sound.

Presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, “Jooti Kasoori” is available across major streaming platforms. The music video is streaming on the T-Series YouTube channel. (Source: IANS)