MakeMyTrip launches industry-first, bundled offering for Indian Students traveling abroad

Gurugram, India– This time every year, a large number of students from India travel overseas to pursue their educational dreams. The students travel for extended stays, so their requirements are atypical of the regular traveler. Some even travel with parents which compounds additional travel requirements. Extra baggage, for instance, is one of the essential requirements, as additional baggage fees can be burdensome.

As the new-term season lifts off, MakeMyTrip, India’s travel super-app, has tied up with key stakeholders, including Airlines (for extra baggage and competitive student fares), Banks (exclusive discounts along with easy EMI-led solutions), discounted forex cards and travel accessories brands (so that students find smart and easy travel solutions). This first-of-its-kind offering can be accessed from the flight’s funnel on the platform.

Saujanya Shrivastava, Chief Operating Officer of Flights, Holidays & Gulf Cooperation Council at MakeMyTrip, said, “Our goal is to ensure every travel use case finds a comprehensive solution on our platform. We are delighted that this integrated offering will lead to economy and convenience for the student cohort traveling abroad, especially to destinations such as the USA, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.”

The company has partnered with 9 leading airlines, including Air France, Air Mauritius, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Malaysian Airlines, Sri Lankan Airlines, Thai Airways, and Vistara and banking partners, to put together a comprehensive and competitive student fares and payment plan. This includes a free baggage allowance, ensuring a hassle-free and cost-effective travel experience.

To make the pay-out for ticket fares easier on the wallet, students can avail of a flat 12% discount, up to INR 10,000, along with interest-free EMI options for 3 and 6 months when using American Express, Axis Bank, Citibank, and ICICI debit/credit cards. The plan also offers students BookMyForex Cards without any service or delivery charges, and an additional 1% (approximate) cashback on the purchase of foreign currency during the offer period. A 50-70% discount is also bundled in on leading travel accessories brands to help students travel in style.