Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and more…

Alia Bhatt to portray Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in ‘Ramayana’

Mumbai– As ‘Adipurush’ gears up for its theatrical release bringing forth the tale of Ramayana, another film on the same theme is in the making. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who essayed the role of Sita in the blockbuster film ‘RRR’, is set to portray Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated film, ‘Ramayana’.

As per media reports, Alia has been confirmed to play Sita opposite real-life husband Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen as Lord Ram. For those wondering if Nitesh Tiwari’s film was shelved, there’s good news.

The film is totally on track. Alia was also spotted outside Nitesh Tiwari’s office recently. Nitesh, who is known for films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Chhichhore’, is currently busy with his next film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ which is based on World War.

This will be the second collaboration between Alia and Ranbir after their last film ‘Brahmastra’.

Salman on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: ‘This season will be raw, unfiltered just like me’

Mumbai– With the second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ all set to drop, superstar Salman Khan said that the upcoming controversial reality show will be “raw, and unfiltered,” just like the ‘Dabangg’ star.

A new promo has been dropped by the makers on Thursday and it features Salman Khan and rapper Raftaar. Starting from June 17, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will see Salman as its host. In the new promo, Salman and Raftaar are seen dropping hints about the upcoming season.

Commenting on being the host of Bigg Boss OTT, Salman said: “This season will be raw and unfiltered just like me, making it a perfect match like a Ram milayi jodi. I am sure it was never seen before in the history of unscripted reality where fans can see all sides without any layers.”

“Dekhta ja India, is baar entertainment rukega nahi kyuki contestants ki itni lagegi, ki unko aapki kaafi madad lagegi. I can’t wait to witness all the drama and excitement unfold.”

With the tagline “Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi,” this season introduces several firsts, empowering the audience with ultimate control over the game, allowing them to influence the game through unique situations and scenarios. Being live, viewers can interact with housemates, shaping outcomes related to weekly ration, spot eliminations, and task decisions.

The promo shows Salman and Raftaar shaking a leg on the hookstep that embodies the anticipation of fans and contestants alike. The Bigg Boss OTT will offer a captivating experience with multi-camera streaming, allowing fans to toggle between different perspectives and not miss a single moment of action.

Raveena felicitates Onir with Kashish Rainbow Warrior Award for ‘Pine Cone’

Mumbai– Filmmaker Onir was felicitated by actress Raveena Tandon with the prestigious Kashish Rainbow Warrior Award at the opening ceremony of the 14th Kashish International Queer Film Festival for his film ‘Pine Cone’, recently. The event celebrated diversity, inclusion, and the power of cinema.

The film explores the complexities of queer relationships, pushing the boundaries of societal norms and shedding light on the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Kashish Rainbow Award holds a special significance for Onir in the light of Pride Month and the recent debate around same-sex marriage.

Onir said: “This award is incredibly special, not only because it is Pride Month, but also because it’s Kashish , and it’s special that this award of love happens in My city … Mumbai. I thank Kashish Film Festival and Sridhar for this award. I am humbled.”

Onir also expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards Raveena Tandon, who has been his steadfast friend and supporter for the past 23 years.

“I am happy to receive this award from my friend Raveena who is a lifelong ally. And I am happy that in the audience today is my friend, my biggest support system, my Nikhil, my business partner Sanjay Suri.”

He also added: “For me this award is for all those in countries across the world where we are still criminalised, murdered and humiliated. This is to tell them that we will win and you are in our thoughts,” he added.

Dhoni shares teaser on Facebook of ‘LGM’, his debut movie as producer

Mumbai– Chennai Super Kings captain and cricket legend M.S. Dhoni will debut as producer with the Tamil movie ‘Let’s Get Married’, or ‘LGM’, and its first official teaser is out.

It was officially announced last October that the cricketer was all set to open his innings in Kollywood, and now the teaser, released on Wednesday evening, and featuring Harish Kalyan and Ivana, gives us an idea of where his new career is headed.

The official handle of Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd shared the details on the teaser release on Dhoni’s Facebook page and on his wife Saakshi Rawat’s Instagram handle. Sony Music South also dropped a motion poster for the film.

The fun-filled family entertainer directed by Ramesh Tamilmani also stars Nadia and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Viswajith is scoring the music and Pradeep Ragav will preside over the editor’s table.

Harish Kalyan, who had earlier tied the knot with Narmada Udaykumar in October 2022, will be back on the screen with ‘Let’s Get Married’. The charming actor is set to impress fans with his back-to-back releases. (IANS)